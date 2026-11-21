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"The FBI's top lawyer should be ensuring that all 35,000 FBI employees are preserving government and law enforcement records," Raskin wrote to Attorney General Todd Blanche. "Instead, he has conducted official business on a platform specifically configured to erase communications."



Federal laws require government employees to preserve their official communications, even those sent on personal devices or via messaging services like Signal, WhatsApp, Telegram and other commonly used apps.



The Maryland Democrat described the exchange as "one of many" that had been reported to the committee, raising concerns about more systematic destruction of communications Democrats intend to seek when they lead investigations next year. He is asking Justice Department officials to take steps to recover any deleted messages by scouring for backups or "associated metadata." ...