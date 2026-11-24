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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has systematically weakened institutions established to protect human rights and democratic freedoms, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Indians have increasingly taken to the streets to protest government repression, corruption, and a deeply flawed revision of voter lists.



The 95-page report, "'So What's This Democracy We're Talking About?': Modi's Authoritarian Playbook in India," finds that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is undermining parliamentary procedures, suppressing the political opposition, and weaponizing federal investigative agencies for political ends. Human Rights Watch found that the government is also weakening constitutional and statutory bodies, such as the Election Commission, Central Information Commission, the anti-corruption ombudsman, and human rights commissions, and interfering in the judicial branch. ...