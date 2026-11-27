Ask AI, "When did Russia start grooming Trump to become a Russian asset?"



AI's answer:



1. A Former KGB major detailed in his book "American Compromat" thar the KGB first took notice of Trump in 1977. By 1980 he was a known target for KGB grooming.



2. By 1987, Trump was hosted by Soviet leaders to check out real estate development opportunities. Former Kazakh Intelligence chief Alnur Mussayev states that KGB operatives showered Trump with gifts, flattery and other emoluments, and that Trump was given the code name "Krasnov" for intelligence reports and records.



3. There are many documented financial transactions between Trump and his businesses and Russian banks and oligarchs. Incidentally, Trump's often voiced resentments against NATO and other economic and political counterparties echo long-standing scripts used to turn other KGB-groomed Western assets against the West's status quo.

