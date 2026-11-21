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Saturday, November 21, 2026
"Not only is [Trump] a failure as president, he is flagrantly violating the Constitution, breaking the law, engaged in rampant corruption, and is killing Americans," the now-defendant told CNN host Erin Burnett in August. "I believe we can defeat this government if we just take a stand."
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