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Thursday, November 05, 2026

Gavin Newsom Commutes All 548 Sentences of Death Row Inmates

Though California hasn't executed anyone for 20 years, that represents about a quarter of death sentences nationwide.

Posted by south_american at 09:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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south_american

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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BREAKING: Gov. Gavin Newsom commutes all 548 death sentences in California to life without parole, saying he opposes "state-sanctioned killing."

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-- NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 2:45 PM Â· Nov 5, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Yesssssssss Thank You Jesus,

#1 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-11-05 06:16 PM | Reply

... Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is expected to run for president, ...

Now that the midterms are behind us, the next stop is 2028.

Let the maneuvering begin ...

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 06:59 PM | Reply

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