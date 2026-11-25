I used to play at a chess club and became acquainted with a "Chessmaster," the level one below "Grandmaster." He is about 2,100 or 2,200 and his games are recorded on chess.com. My level is slightly below the author's, a "club-level" rating.



This club had expert teachers, so parents would send their children there. After their instruction, which their parents paid for, many of them would linger and wait for the adults. These students, whose parents emigrated from mainland China, were not even teenagers.



"KN" and I would play them on occasion. While "KN" would beat them, sometimes easily, sometimes not, I split games with these kids. They're good.



Eventually, "KN" and I both stopped playing against the kids.



"They're just no fun to play, Coriolanus," he lamented.



"Too mechanical?" I asked.



"Yes, they are like little robots."



"What do you expect? These kids play online, against each other, and against AI computers all the time. They have become inhuman and mechanical, learning by rote all the responses. And they have no adult conversation or other talents, interests. After these children win, they sit there with a sheepish grin. After they lose, they set up the board to analyze the mistake or refer to their notes. Either way, they have nothing to say. No fun."



"Yes, that describes them adequately."

