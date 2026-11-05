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Thursday, November 05, 2026

Why the Dems Shouldn't Hold Back Now

Drew Magary: I've cobbled together a quick to-do list for our new blue majority government.

Posted by South_American at 07:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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South_American

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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-- Drew Magary (@drewmagary.bsky.social) 2:55 PM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Step 1: dont elect Jeffries and Schumer

#1 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-11-05 07:59 PM | Reply

No shit.

#2 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-05 08:03 PM | Reply

Investigate all the criminals in the GOP, including the Trumps and James Comer. Get all these criminals under oath.

#3 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-05 09:07 PM | Reply

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