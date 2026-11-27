In actuality, StarShield made the task you describe easier than Ukraine having to do it on its own.



Which may be why StarShield (or whatever) suddenly disappeared when it was an essential need of Ukraine.



And that aspect leaves wide open the question -- why would a nation rely upon Mr Musk for their defense?





At this point, such a reliance looks like a downfall, given Mr Musk's apparent whimsical support for Democracy.



Indeed ...



Carney Questions Canada's Reliance on Elon Musk's Starlink After Warning It Became a Vulnerability in Ukraine (November 19, 2026)

trendonomist.com

