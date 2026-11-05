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Thursday, November 05, 2026

California's First Latino Governor Since the 1800s

Democrat Xavier Becerra wins California governor's race, defeating Republican Steve Hilton

Posted by South_American at 04:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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South_American

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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Breaking News: Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, is the first Latino elected governor of California, The Associated Press said. He defeated Steve Hilton, a Republican and former Fox News host who was endorsed by President Trump. www.nytimes.com/2026/11/03/u ...

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 11:12 PM Â· Nov 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

IN A LANDSLIDE.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-05 02:29 PM | Reply

CSAMRUNT predicted Steve Hilton was going to win. Lol

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-05 02:30 PM | Reply

He ain't too bright.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-05 03:12 PM | Reply

Glad the Trumper lost. Huge win for California and for the United States. Not that it was ever close.
This particular Republican did maybe five points worse than the average Republican.
Thank Trump for that.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-05 05:49 PM | Reply

Steve Hilton didn't have a chance in hell of winning the election.

Spencer Pratt should have run for governor instead of mayor of Los Angeles. He would have preformed better.

But overall, California failed. There were some measures on the ballot billionaires spent half a billion on defeating and they succeeded.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-05 05:55 PM | Reply

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