More and more Americans are struggling to find ways to re-locate to Europe or at least send their children there for college, thanks to Dummkopf Trumpf, the horrendous effects of the BBB, exorbitant tuition and health insurance costs, and a plague of firearms violence. 2026 FIFA World Cup champion Spain, with a population greater than Canada's () recorded a grand total offirearm homicides in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kilmar Abrego Garcia was given a free ticket and a $2,600 cash stipend to leave broken down America under the DHS self-deportation program, an idea emulated from the racist decades-long Israeli scheme to induce African migrants to self-deport.



Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man whose quality-of-life just sky-rocketed, is a lucky guy.

"FUNNY: 2"