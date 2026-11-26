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Thursday, November 26, 2026
Deputy U.S. Marshals in West Virginia have been ordered to seize the assets of Senator Jim Justice (R-W.V.) to satisfy an $8.2 million judgment against the multi-millionaire and four of the 94 companies he inherited from his father. The writ of execution orders the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia to obtain from Justice the roughly $8.29 million from Justice's "goods and chattels" with interest at a rate of 3.5% per year until paid.
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