The Honorable USDJ Loren L. AliKhan was appointed to the District Court in December 2023. Born in Baltimore, MD, she received her BA, summa cum laude, from Bard College at Simon's Rock in 2003, and her JD magna cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center in 2006.



Gosh, a brilliant non-Ivy League jurist and possibly a Muslim (with a Pakistani name like Ali Khan, this is quite probable).



The average admittance age at Bard College is 16 years old.



For Corky and TFDNihilist:

