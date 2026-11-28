All the more reason why events such as this one should not occur?



Certainly. Jet traffic has increased drastically at that airport since they started fly jets out of there. The increases were all approved by Congress.



In other news, this is the fave airport used by members of Congress, since it's very close to their offices.



All of this is detailed in the NTSB report into the unfortunate incident involving the army helicopter and the CRJ a while ago.