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Thursday, August 06, 2026

Corporations Got Billions in Tariff Refunds Wheres Your Cut?

Apple got an estimated $2.2 billion tariff refund last quarter. Amazon got $600 million. Nike got $300 million. But American consumers who paid higher prices as President Donald Trump's tariffs filtered through the economy are getting almost nothing back.

Posted by qcp at 04:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/06

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

* Tariff Refunds Have Wiped Out Tariff Revenue Since May @taxfoundation.bsky.social @scottlincicome.bsky.social taxfoundation.org/blog/tariff- ...

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-- Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 12:52 PM Â· Aug 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Just another kick in the balls for Joe Sixpack.

Kick him again, Harder! Harder.

#1 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-08-06 11:37 AM | Reply

"Wheres your cut?"

On the bottom of the reflecting pool.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-06 01:14 PM | Reply | Funny: 2 | Newsworthy 1

Good shot.

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 02:59 PM | Reply

My new name for King Dotard: Ignatius J. Reilly.

#4 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-08-06 05:03 PM | Reply

#4

Slightly challenging, but entertaining novel.

So, I thank you with this: i.ytimg.com

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 05:09 PM | Reply

My understanding is that Amazon is going to rebate the amount that was charged customers which was the result of the tariffs which they paid, which may be limited as a result of how Amazon does business. What rebates that will be paid, will be in the form of credits on their customer's accounts.

finance.yahoo.com

OCU

#6 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-08-06 05:31 PM | Reply

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