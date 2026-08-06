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Thursday, August 06, 2026

Senate Committee Votes to Hold Fauci in Contempt

A Senate committee on Thursday voted to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress and refer him to the Justice Department for potential prosecution ...

Posted by qcp at 03:30 PM | 38 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/06

Status: user

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Couldn't agree more. Dr. Fauci is an American hero.

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-- Ricky Davila (@therickydavila.bsky.social) 1:30 AM Â· Jul 28, 2026

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More: The party-line vote approving the contempt resolution came a week after Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 100 times when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-06 09:50 AM | Reply

Witch hunt.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-06 09:56 AM | Reply

Is this the same contempt the co-chair is under???

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-06 10:00 AM | Reply

Is this the same contempt the co-chair is under???

#3 | POSTED BY DANFORTH

Yep.

It underscores that Fauci is entirely wise not to trust these bastards and not to give them an inch.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-06 10:02 AM | Reply

POTUS Joe Biden's pre-emptive pardon does not protect Dr Anthony Fauci from contempt of congress charges.

Dr Fauci, who entered federal service at the height of the Vietnam War in 1968 and thus avoided the draft and combat in SE Asia, may have been better treated by the NVA or Vietcong than by his fellow Americans.

The detestable Rand Paul (R-KY) should befall a "hit and run" accident or catch a lethal bout of "Exploding A__ Disease" forthwith.

Please.

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 10:17 AM | Reply

We all watched the little troll take the fifth. Open and shut case.

#6 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-06 12:11 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

But its okay when trump pleads the 5th after saying only guilty people do that.

You're in a cult.

#7 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-06 12:17 PM | Reply

We all watched the little troll take the fifth. Open and shut case.
#6 | Posted by visitor_

That's actually quite funny. By taking the fifth, he provided no evidence. There isn't even a case to open.

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-06 12:28 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

When Trump takes the 5th, don't you assume he's guilty or hiding something?

#9 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-06 01:05 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

When Trump takes the 5th, don't you assume he's guilty or hiding something?
#9 | Posted by visitor_

I don't have to assume Trump is guilty.
Trump has been found guilty of 34 felonies.
Fauci has been found guilty of zero felonies.

Do you think Trump and Fauci are on equal footing, when it comes to telling the truth?

#10 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-06 01:12 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Do you think Trump and Fauci are on equal footing, when it comes to telling the truth? Yes, yes I do.

#11 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-06 01:34 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Re 11

Absolutely Nothing Trumpy says can be trusted without verification from at least TWO RELIABLE SOURCES.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a decorated physician-scientist with over 50 years of public service. He served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and advised seven U.S. presidents.

Dr Fauci is one of those reliable sources.

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-06 02:12 PM | Reply

Trump is a BSer. Fauci is a liar. Fauci's notes to himself in his diary don't match his public statements.

#13 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-06 02:50 PM | Reply

A reliable source doesn't need an unprecedented sweeping pardon and then take the 5th a hundred or more times.

#14 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-06 02:55 PM | Reply

A reliable source doesn't need an unprecedented sweeping pardon

#14 | POSTED BY VISITOR

Trump/MAGA doesn't care about Fauci's pardon.

It's like that reflecting pool "vandal". Fauci is a man they've decided they want in jail.

#15 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-06 02:57 PM | Reply

@#15 ... Trump/MAGA doesn't care about Fauci's pardon. ...

The pardon only works at the Federal level.

If State AGs decide to go after Dr Fauci, the pardon won't stop them.

3 state attorneys general subpoena Anthony Fauci
thehill.com

That's likely another reason why he took the 5th ...

#16 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-06 03:05 PM | Reply

Call me when they issue a special extention to the statute of limitations or file charges based on the memo field of a personal check.

#17 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-06 03:12 PM | Reply

Noel Casler Comedy
@noelcaslercomedy.bsky.social
Dr. Fauci spent his life trying to save children, Trump spent his life trying to f*ck them. You're going after the wrong guy, GOP.

#18 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-06 03:13 PM | Reply

In the Trump didn't molest any kids but Fauci's recommendations killed thousands of them.

#19 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-06 03:18 PM | Reply

"Senate committee votes to hold Fauci in contempt"

The man was obviously doing something correct to be held in contempt by this Senate.

#20 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-06 03:20 PM | Reply

The disgusting orange loves raping 13 year olds who resemble Ivanka and filling mass graves.

#21 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-06 03:21 PM | Reply

In the Trump didn't molest any kids but Fauci's recommendations killed thousands of them.

#19 | Posted by visitor_ FREUDIAN FLAG: Takes it in the Trump.

#22 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-06 03:21 PM | Reply

Call me when anyone issues a special "extension" to the statute of limitations or file charges based on the memo field of a personal check.

It's never happened. You are a poor lost soul babbling desperately about nonsense for attention.

Good luck with that.

#23 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-06 03:24 PM | Reply

Fauci's notes to himself in his diary don't match his public statements.
#13 | Posted by visitor_ at

Visitor: Let's look at what you say versus your real thoughts. Probably more consistent on the Retort than anywhere else in your life.

What do you say to whoever writes your checks? Same as what you think about them?

[Presuming employment here.]

Then again, people who keep diaries are usually literate and at least self-reflective. Don't expect a flood of diaries from the Trump cabal.

#24 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-06 03:25 PM | Reply

Call me when they issue a special extention to the statute of limitations or file charges based on the memo field of a personal check.

#17 | POSTED BY VISITOR_

It's never happened. So you can call me too when it does.

#25 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-06 03:26 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

In the Trump didn't molest any kids but Fauci's

#19 | POSTED BY VISITOR

1) I'll bet that he did. release the Epstein Files. Let's find out.

2) Bets aside, it's completely clear that Trump is covering for people who molested kids.

#26 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-06 04:00 PM | Reply

We about to find out what that pre-emptive pardon is really worth.

#27 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-06 04:26 PM | Reply

We about to find out what that pre-emptive pardon is really worth.

#27 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

What you are actually about to get is a lesson in how the constitution works. Again.

Though I doubt you will learn anything. Again.

#28 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-06 04:33 PM | Reply

When Trump takes the 5th, don't you assume he's guilty or hiding something?

#9 | POSTED BY VISITOR_

Nope.

I assume Trumpy is ALWAYS guilty or hiding something. Turns out it's a pretty safe assumption.

#29 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-06 04:39 PM | Reply

In his diary he mentions a meeting in which 10 out of 12 scientists believe that not only was it a lab leak but that the virus appeared to have been artificially manipulated. What did he say publicly at that time?

#30 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-06 08:31 PM | Reply

You're a fucking lying pile if shit. Fuck off, MAGAT scum

#31 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-06 08:49 PM | Reply

In the Trump didn't molest any kids but Fauci's recommendations killed thousands of them.

#19 | Posted by visitor_

He punched a 13 year old girl who bit his cock after he tried to force her to suck it.

"The FBI summaries state the alleged victim recalls being introduced to Trump who immediately disliked her because she was a "boy-girl" " meaning a tomboy. She claims when left alone in a room with him, Trump said "Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be", unzipped his pants and forced her head down to his penis.[260] The report says she then immediately "bit the shit out of it", and that in response he "pulled her hair and punched her on the side of the head". Trump said something to the effect of "get this little bitch the hell out of here" and kicked her out.[259] She told the FBI she bit him because he "disgusted" her."

en.wikipedia.org

#32 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-08-06 08:52 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Sorry, not sorry, St. Fauci is no saint.

#33 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-06 08:53 PM | Reply

What do the independent witnesses say about that alleged incident?

#34 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-06 08:55 PM | Reply

#32 | POSTED BY GTBRITISHSKULL

You're giving Visitor_ a chub.

The only reason he isn't raping children is he's way too fat and poor to get one.

#35 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-06 09:20 PM | Reply

I tell you what, Clownshack and Gtbritishskull, you bite my c0ck and I'll do more than just punch you.

#36 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-08-06 10:14 PM | Reply

We all watched the little troll take the fifth. Open and shut case.
#6 | Posted by visitor_

Sorry, not sorry, St. Fauci is no saint.
#33 | Posted by visitor_

Well there you have it.
Fauci is guilty... of not being a saint.
Case CLOSED.

You have nothing but hurt feelings.

In a way, it's good.

There's a tiny shred of humanity wriggling around inside you.

Your last remaining shred of human decency regrets that it was your hands ended the lives of all the people you put on ventilators.

The rest of your psyche, which is broken, wants revenge for that.

So you blame Fauci.

You were Just Following Orders.

You're a victim here too.

That's true.

But if you can't forgive yourself, no amount of persecuting Fauci will make you feel better.

Please get professional help. What you are doing to yourself here is causing you harm, and you need to stop.

#37 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-06 10:28 PM | Reply

#36

Poor sad little MAGAT can't get a date. Try brushing your teeth once in a while

#38 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-06 10:56 PM | Reply

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