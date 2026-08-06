"Senate committee votes to hold Fauci in contempt"

In the Trump didn't molest any kids but Fauci's recommendations killed thousands of them.



#19 | Posted by visitor_



He punched a 13 year old girl who bit his cock after he tried to force her to suck it.



"The FBI summaries state the alleged victim recalls being introduced to Trump who immediately disliked her because she was a "boy-girl" " meaning a tomboy. She claims when left alone in a room with him, Trump said "Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be", unzipped his pants and forced her head down to his penis.[260] The report says she then immediately "bit the shit out of it", and that in response he "pulled her hair and punched her on the side of the head". Trump said something to the effect of "get this little bitch the hell out of here" and kicked her out.[259] She told the FBI she bit him because he "disgusted" her."



en.wikipedia.org