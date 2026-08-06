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Thursday, August 06, 2026

Trump Tries to Pause BBC Lawsuit to Hide His Finances

The president's lawsuit against the BBC is blowing up in his face.

Posted by qcp at 10:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/06

Status: user

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The president's lawsuit against the BBC is blowing up in his face. trib.al/gVjCIqL

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-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 7:22 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

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More: President Trump on Wednesday filed an emergency motion to stop the British Broadcasting Corporation from gaining broad access to intimate details about his finances.

The emergency stay is the latest development in how Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC, triggered by a 2024 episode of Panorama titled "Trump, a Second Chance," is backfiring. Last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Enjoliqu Lett allowed the BBC to move forward with gaining access to the financial information of at least 400 business entities owned by Trump's family trust. Lett set a Thursday deadline for the BBC to get hold of his financial records.

Now Trump is scrambling to stop what he started from blowing up in his face.

--

Trump's legal team is asking Lett to allow Trump to go back and change the language of the suit, so that his lucrative business dealings as president are not subject to public scrutiny.

The BBC has yet to respond.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-06 09:49 AM | Reply

"The BBC has yet to respond."

Hopefully, tomorrow's headline:

BBC: NFW, DJT!

#2 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-06 09:52 AM | Reply

Trump is not a fan of discovery.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-06 01:04 PM | Reply

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 03:32 PM | Reply

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