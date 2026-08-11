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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Ken Paxton's Cell Tower

US Senate candidate Texas AG Ken Paxton (R) sat on the hospital board. Then he started pulling six-figure income from a cell phone tower on that same hospital's grounds.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:30 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Ken Paxton sat on the hospital board. Then he started pulling six-figure income from a cell tower on that same hospital's grounds. Just another "coincidence." It's just one source of his wealth--helps explain how he could afford to buy 11 real estate properties. He's corrupt as hell. ðŸ¤¬

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-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 1:04 PM Â· Aug 10, 2026

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Just another good-for-nothing corrupt wealthy AIPAC brontosaurus plodding along towards extinction.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 12:43 AM | Reply

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 02:51 AM | Reply

His own party impeached him for corruption.

That alone should have ended his career.

But now he is just the poster child for today's GOP....rolled up in corruption, bribes and pedophilia.

Bravo Texas...you got yourself a winner there.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-11 06:57 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Trump was voted in by MAGA, in substantial part, precisely because he was expected to be a nasty man.

I don't think MAGA has changed much, so of course Ken has a good chance.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-11 07:45 AM | Reply

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