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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Kennedy Center Ordered to Pay $250k to Jazz Musician It Sued

A judge has ruled that the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. must pay a jazz musician $252,000 in legal fees and costs ...

Posted by lamplighter at 03:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

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Chuck Redd canceled his annual Christmas Eve performance to protest Trump's name being added to the complex. In June, a superior court judge dismissed the Kennedy Center's lawsuit against Redd. n.pr/4x0W2e0

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 4:33 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Chuck Redd hosted and performed at the Kennedy Center's annual Christmas Eve concerts for years, but he bowed out of performing at last December's planned gig, citing "the defiant and illegal name change happening to the Kennedy Center." The Kennedy Center -- or the Trump Kennedy Center, as it was then temporarily known -- subsequently sued Redd for breach of contract, only to have the suit thrown out in June.

In a statement Tuesday, Lisa J. Banks, one of Redd's attorneys, said: "The Trump-controlled Kennedy Center tried to silence opposition to its illegal name change by filing a meritless lawsuit against jazz musician Chuck Redd. The court rightly dismissed that breach of contract lawsuit, finding there was no contract and no damages, and was brought against Mr. Redd based on his protected opposition. Now the court has ordered the Kennedy Center to pay Mr. Redd's legal fees, which is appropriate as no citizen should have to spend time and money fending off baseless and politically motivated lawsuits filed by the Trump Administration." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-11 08:48 PM | Reply

Fat bald retarded pedo strikes again.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-11 09:21 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Fat Donnie Fail don't care...it's not his money.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 10:52 AM | Reply

So Much Winning!

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-12 05:23 PM | Reply

"...the Trump Kennedy Center, as it was then temporarily known -- subsequently sued Redd for breach of contract, only to have the suit thrown out in June."

And d'you know why? It's because he'd NEVER SIGNED A CONTRACT to appear on 12/31/25.

It takes a special kind of stupid to claim Breach of Contract when they can't even find the contract he's breaching.

Don't they teach that in law school? Like, in Evidence 101???

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-12 05:31 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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