Kennedy Center Ordered to Pay $250k to Jazz Musician It Sued

"...the Trump Kennedy Center, as it was then temporarily known -- subsequently sued Redd for breach of contract, only to have the suit thrown out in June."



And d'you know why? It's because he'd NEVER SIGNED A CONTRACT to appear on 12/31/25.



It takes a special kind of stupid to claim Breach of Contract when they can't even find the contract he's breaching.



Don't they teach that in law school? Like, in Evidence 101???