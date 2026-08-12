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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Surprise! Blanche Already Breaks His Promises About Trump

Hours after being sworn in as attorney general, Blanche gave Donald Trump even more protections.

Posted by Corky at 09:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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Hours after being sworn in as attorney general, Blanche gave Donald Trump even more protections. trib.al/ejnqpe3

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 9:10 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Blanche's latest move reflects poorly on all of the Republicans who voted to confirm him"but especially Senators Bill Cassidy, John Cornyn, and Tom Tillis, who bought into the attorney general's promises to limit the scope of a different immunity for the president.

Blanche has demonstrated that he isn't the least bit interested in holding the president accountable for anything"let alone preserving transparency in government.

But we already knew that, didn't we?"

Obligatory:

www.youtube.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-11 10:02 PM | Reply

------- joke. Won't matter after January 2029.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-11 11:27 PM | Reply

Blanche's latest move reflects poorly on all of the Republicans who voted to confirm him

"Reflects poorly"?

Oh no!

I'm sure they're mortified!

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-11 11:47 PM | Reply

Maybe Bill Cassidy can go on television and weep some more about it.

For a doctor, he sure is stupid.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 08:05 AM | Reply

What do you call a medical student that graduates last in their class?

Doctor.

#5 | Posted by mattm at 2026-08-12 04:50 PM | Reply

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