Surprise! Blanche Already Breaks His Promises About Trump

"Blanche's latest move reflects poorly on all of the Republicans who voted to confirm him"but especially Senators Bill Cassidy, John Cornyn, and Tom Tillis, who bought into the attorney general's promises to limit the scope of a different immunity for the president.



Blanche has demonstrated that he isn't the least bit interested in holding the president accountable for anything"let alone preserving transparency in government.



But we already knew that, didn't we?"



Obligatory:



www.youtube.com

