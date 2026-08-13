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Thursday, August 13, 2026

Western Weakness Is Encouraging Putin to Test NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin could potentially attack NATO within weeks, according to a series of new United States intelligence assessments.

Posted by Corky at 10:30 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/13

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

US intelligence warns Vladimir Putin could attack a NATO country to break the deadlock in his war against Ukraine. united24media.com/world/us-int ...

[image or embed]

-- UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 6:07 AM Â· Aug 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The current debate over a possible Russian attack on NATO reflects the alliance's failure to maintain credible deterrence against its far weaker adversary amid an unprecedented rise in tensions over the invasion of Ukraine.

On paper, at least, this makes little sense. After all, the power of the NATO alliance completely dwarfs Russia's much smaller military and economic potential.

In practice, however, it is increasingly apparent that Putin has managed to seize the initiative in this unequal confrontation by exploiting the West's crippling fear of escalation."

;;

Correction: should be, 'exploiting the West's mentally and morally crippled Leader in the WH.'

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-11 10:50 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Europe gave up on the fat bald pedo a long time ago. Look at our ringing success in Iran!

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-11 11:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Western weakness?

No. You mean American capitulation to Putin.

I am just glad my father, who fought the fascists in the pacific, is not alive to see how America destroying itself.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 07:39 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Look at our ringing success in Iran!

What do you mean?

He's won the war 39 times now.

Schroedingers strait is both open and closed.

The USS Abraham Lincoln has been deployed 9 months straight. It was supposed to be rotated out back in May but Pickled Pete's failing Iran war ended that. The showers don't work, they're full of mold, the ship is running out of food, toothpaste and soap. Sailors have been jumping overboard due to deteriorating mental health.

Americans are paying over $4 a gallon for gas.

Groceries are up 3.4%

Utilities are up 7% for electricity and 11% for natural gas.

Wages are set to increase 3% in 2026 so workers are losing money thanks to the orange chomo.

So much winning.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 07:51 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Western Weakness is Encouraging Putin to Test NATO"

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-12 12:40 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I thought the "Ruble was going to be
Rubble", and Putin was Running out of Missiles while the Russian Troops In Ukraine were stealing Washing Machines for Parts? That "Ghost of Kiev" sure scared those Orcs.

Now they're Afraid of a Russian Attack?

4 years later?

What happened?

It's "almost" like Everything they said was a lie.

Go Figure.

Maybe they're lying about Nazis in Ukraine too.

Just a thought.

#6 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-13 11:06 AM | Reply

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