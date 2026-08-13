"Western Weakness is Encouraging Putin to Test NATO"

"The current debate over a possible Russian attack on NATO reflects the alliance's failure to maintain credible deterrence against its far weaker adversary amid an unprecedented rise in tensions over the invasion of Ukraine.



On paper, at least, this makes little sense. After all, the power of the NATO alliance completely dwarfs Russia's much smaller military and economic potential.



In practice, however, it is increasingly apparent that Putin has managed to seize the initiative in this unequal confrontation by exploiting the West's crippling fear of escalation."



;;



Correction: should be, 'exploiting the West's mentally and morally crippled Leader in the WH.'