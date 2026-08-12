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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Credit Card Debt Rises to $1.26T, Nearing All-time Record

Americans' credit card debt reached $1.26 trillion, increasing by $21 billion in the second quarter of this year, according to new data Tuesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

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Americans owe more than a trillion dollars in credit card debt, up 60% from just five years ago. https://to.pbs.org/4wnlIAe

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-- PBS News (@pbsnews.org) 11:00 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Strong consumer spending typically results in higher credit card debt. Economists have also pointed to rising prices, including for essentials like groceries and gas, as a factor behind rising card balances.

Many households are also behind on their card payments.

The percentage of credit card balances that were more than 90 days delinquent rose from 7.6% to 12.8% from mid-2022 through early 2026.

"There are a lot of households who live paycheck to paycheck, and it just needs one thing to happen to them that could lead to a delinquency," New York Fed researchers said on a call with reporters on Tuesday.

But researchers also noted the higher delinquency rates can be attributed to old outstanding debts rather than people falling behind on new charges to their cards. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-12 03:03 PM | Reply

Buy now, pay later debt is piling up, and groceries are driving it

kstp.com

Behold pedo 47's golden age.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-12 03:15 PM | Reply

What could possibly go wrong?

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-12 08:49 PM | Reply

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