DOJ Could Be Held in Contempt over Unredacted Epstein Files

More from the article ...



Justice Department lawyers have repeatedly delayed or rebuffed the judge's orders, culminating in a frustrating Thursday court hearing in which an exasperated but reluctant Sullivan floated the possibility of contempt proceedings.



"I just don't want anyone to be blindsided if we have to go down that road," he said. "It's not a threat. It's a promise. I have a job to administer justice, and I take that very seriously." ...