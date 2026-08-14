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Friday, August 14, 2026

DOJ Could Be Held in Contempt over Unredacted Epstein Files

A federal judge suggested that government lawyers could be held in contempt after he repeatedly pressed the Department of Justice to explain redactions in a tranche of challenged documents from investigations into Jeffrey Epstein.

Posted by LampLighter at 07:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/14

Status: user

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Phang: What I want is the DOJ to follow the law. And what we have seen time and time again is this act of concealment and cover up by this DOJ to not release this information. I also want the files that Todd Blanche continues to sit on.

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-- Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 5:52 PM Â· Aug 13, 2026

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More from the article ...

... In June, Washington, D.C. District Judge Emmet Sullivan sided with journalist Katie Phang after she filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Blanche accusing Donald Trump's administration of violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which the president signed into law last year, by failing to release all of the files in its possession or adequately explain why they were withheld.

Justice Department lawyers have repeatedly delayed or rebuffed the judge's orders, culminating in a frustrating Thursday court hearing in which an exasperated but reluctant Sullivan floated the possibility of contempt proceedings.

"I just don't want anyone to be blindsided if we have to go down that road," he said. "It's not a threat. It's a promise. I have a job to administer justice, and I take that very seriously." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 07:03 PM | Reply

An important hearing today regarding the Epstein files.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 07:03 PM | Reply

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