Democratic Voters Are Making Clear They Just Want Change

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Friday, August 14, 2026
Results in Democratic primaries in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Connecticut have reiterated that Democratic voters are hungry for change, even as they remain divided over the party's ideological future.
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