Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, August 14, 2026

Democratic Voters Are Making Clear They Just Want Change

Results in Democratic primaries in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Connecticut have reiterated that Democratic voters are hungry for change, even as they remain divided over the party's ideological future.

Posted by LampLighter at 12:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/14

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump to Spend at Least $900M on White House Construction Projects (4 comments) ...

Trump orders the Navy to return to an older launch system (6 comments) ...

Democratic Voters Are Making Clear They Just Want Change (5 comments) ...

Flock CEO Says 'Goal Isn’t a Dystopian Future' (5 comments) ...

German Firefighting Robots Now Battling Blazes in Ukraine (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

David Crowley: "I especially want to thank Rep. Francesca Hong. Her campaign reminded people across Wisconsin that there are no long shots when it comes to believing in a better future and fighting to expand opportunities to every family ... the real opponent has always been Tom Tiffany."

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 10:09 AM Â· Aug 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... Democrats remain mixed over what ideological direction the party should take. But across a series of closely watched primaries, they are sending a clearer message about the party's path forward: They want change.

In marquee Senate primaries in Michigan and Minnesota, progressive candidates defeated two members of Congress with significant backing from party leaders.

Wisconsin voters narrowly rejected a democratic socialist but still chose a 40-year-old county executive who is seeking to become the state's first Black governor.

And in Connecticut, voters ousted one of the longest-serving Democrats in Congress for a challenger who campaigned on generational change.

The results so far this month deliver no clear ideological mandate. Instead, they add to mounting evidence from this year's primaries of a Democratic appetite for turnover that is cutting across the party's traditional divisions.

"The through line between these races isn't ideology. It's impatience with this political system that feels disconnected from the urgency voters feel," said Lis Smith, a national Democratic strategist. "The demand for change is much broader than the demand for socialism." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 07:20 PM | Reply

Hope & Change....2026. 2028..

I hope it's more than just Skin Deep.

Lol.

#2 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-13 07:58 PM | Reply

@#1 ... "The through line between these races isn't ideology. It's impatience with this political system that feels disconnected from the urgency voters feel," said Lis Smith, a national Democratic strategist. "The demand for change is much broader than the demand for socialism." ...

I posted something similar a couple three weeks ago.

That Dem voters seemed to be more interested in change (a.k.a. throw the bums out) than they were in the espoused policies of the candidates they have been backing.


Sen Schumer, if I were he, I'd be very worried. But he still has a couple years to mend his ways ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 10:44 PM | Reply

The establishment dems lost to the worst person to ever run for president TWICE.

Even when they had trump by the balls and could lock him up for life, they refused to do it. Every bit of damage trump does is because it was enabled by the establishment dems.

They all need to lose their jobs.

#4 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-14 01:15 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

From my perspective the only change the democrats want is who's in control.

#5 | Posted by RiverRunner at 2026-08-14 02:59 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort