Democratic Voters Are Making Clear They Just Want Change

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In marquee Senate primaries in Michigan and Minnesota, progressive candidates defeated two members of Congress with significant backing from party leaders.



Wisconsin voters narrowly rejected a democratic socialist but still chose a 40-year-old county executive who is seeking to become the state's first Black governor.



And in Connecticut, voters ousted one of the longest-serving Democrats in Congress for a challenger who campaigned on generational change.



The results so far this month deliver no clear ideological mandate. Instead, they add to mounting evidence from this year's primaries of a Democratic appetite for turnover that is cutting across the party's traditional divisions.



"The through line between these races isn't ideology. It's impatience with this political system that feels disconnected from the urgency voters feel," said Lis Smith, a national Democratic strategist. "The demand for change is much broader than the demand for socialism." ...