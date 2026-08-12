Trump Won't Dismiss Declaring National Emergency to Restrict Voting

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"Let me put an idea in your head, OK?" Root said, adding: "If they never get the SAVE America Act done, you have the right to declare a national security emergency for elections ... so if you do this in the next month we will get photo ID, proof of citizenship and a limit to mail-in ballots."



"Let me just say that stranger things have happened, OK?" Trump interjected. "I'll leave it at that."



The comments come as Trump has taken steps to assert greater federal authority over elections, which are administered by state and local officials. Trump suggested earlier this year that Republicans should "nationalize" the voting process, generating bipartisan pushback and alarming opponents who worried about the fairness of future contests.



Donald Trump wants to take over American elections," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said in response to Trump's remarks to Root. ...