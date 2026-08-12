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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Trump Won't Dismiss Declaring National Emergency to Restrict Voting

President Donald Trump isn't dismissing the possibility that he could declare a national security emergency in an attempt to establish new voting restrictions that have stalled in the Senate, telling an interviewer that "stranger things have happened."

Posted by LampLighter at 10:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/12

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A right-wing host urged Trump to declare a "national security emergency" to bypass Congress and impose sweeping new election restrictions. Trump's response was chilling.

[image or embed]

-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 12:50 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

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More from the article ...

... During a Real America's Voice interview with Trump on Aug. 10, host Wayne Allyn Root suggested issuing an emergency declaration to implement voting changes, a move that almost certainly would be challenged in court.

"Let me put an idea in your head, OK?" Root said, adding: "If they never get the SAVE America Act done, you have the right to declare a national security emergency for elections ... so if you do this in the next month we will get photo ID, proof of citizenship and a limit to mail-in ballots."

"Let me just say that stranger things have happened, OK?" Trump interjected. "I'll leave it at that."

The comments come as Trump has taken steps to assert greater federal authority over elections, which are administered by state and local officials. Trump suggested earlier this year that Republicans should "nationalize" the voting process, generating bipartisan pushback and alarming opponents who worried about the fairness of future contests.

Donald Trump wants to take over American elections," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said in response to Trump's remarks to Root. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-12 01:52 PM | Reply

To all the lawyers out there.

Stand back and stand by.

The Show is about to start.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-12 01:55 PM | Reply

@#1 ... "Let me put an idea in your head, OK?" Root said ...

That idea is likely already there ...

Trump Reportedly Mulling Plan to Declare National Emergency' Paving Way for Major Power Grab (February 2026)
www.newsbreak.com

... The Washington Post reported that activists are working with the White House on an executive order to declare a "national emergency" over America's elections and pave the way for a power grab.

"Pro-Trump activists who say they are in coordination with the White House are circulating a 17-page draft executive order that claims China interfered in the 2020 election as a basis to declare a national emergency that would unlock extraordinary presidential power over voting," reported the Posts Isaac Arnsdorf. "President Donald Trump has repeatedly previewed a plan to mandate voter ID and ban mail ballots in November's midterm elections, and the activists expect their draft will figure into Trump's promised executive order on the issue."

Peter Ticktin, a MAGA activist in favor of the executive order, told the Post that "we have a situation where the president is aware that there are foreign interests that are interfering in our election processes," and that "the president has to be able to deal with it," including by banning mail-in ballots and certain voting machines. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-12 02:02 PM | Reply

"including by banning mail-in ballots and certain voting machines"

Anyone want to bet on which and where? My money's on minority areas in swing states.

No one will check on Wyoming, Alabama, or West Virginia.

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-12 02:43 PM | Reply

MAGA supports a traitor. They aren't Americans, no more than Trump is.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-12 06:00 PM | Reply

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