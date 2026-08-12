Pirro Quietly Empanels Rare Special Grand Jury

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Unlike an ordinary grand jury, which primarily determines whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence to indict someone, a special grand jury can conduct a broader, longer-running investigation.



Under certain circumstances, it may also produce a public report describing its findings"even if prosecutors never bring criminal charges.



That power makes the mystery surrounding Pirro's decision particularly consequential.



Three government officials told the Post that the panel is being overseen by Steven Vandervelden, one of Pirro's closest allies in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.



Vandervelden has reportedly played an important role in some of the office's most politically sensitive investigations, including an unsuccessful inquiry involving then-Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a probe into allegations that the Metropolitan Police Department manipulated crime statistics.



No evidence currently establishes that either matter is the subject of the new special grand jury.



There is also no public indication that Pirro convened the panel to investigate the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool controversy, Trump's political opponents or any particular government agency. ...