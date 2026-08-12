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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Pirro Quietly Empanels Rare Special Grand Jury

Jeanine Pirro has taken the highly unusual step of convening a special grand jury in Washington, D.C., less than two weeks after angering President Donald Trump by abandoning a vandalism prosecution he publicly demanded.

Posted by lamplighter at 07:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

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Exclusive: The Justice Department has convened a special grand jury in Washington. Unlike a typical grand jury, it can issue a potentially damaging report about an investigation even if prosecutors lack enough evidence to bring charges. https://wapo.st/4zf0O95

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 1:15 PM Â· Aug 12, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "This could be very interesting," Elon University law professor Steve Friedland told The Washington Post.

Unlike an ordinary grand jury, which primarily determines whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence to indict someone, a special grand jury can conduct a broader, longer-running investigation.

Under certain circumstances, it may also produce a public report describing its findings"even if prosecutors never bring criminal charges.

That power makes the mystery surrounding Pirro's decision particularly consequential.

Three government officials told the Post that the panel is being overseen by Steven Vandervelden, one of Pirro's closest allies in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Vandervelden has reportedly played an important role in some of the office's most politically sensitive investigations, including an unsuccessful inquiry involving then-Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a probe into allegations that the Metropolitan Police Department manipulated crime statistics.

No evidence currently establishes that either matter is the subject of the new special grand jury.

There is also no public indication that Pirro convened the panel to investigate the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool controversy, Trump's political opponents or any particular government agency. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-12 05:13 PM | Reply

"stop calling us fascists!....while our cult leader warps the legal system to avoid admitting he screwed up."

#2 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-12 07:59 PM | Reply

"Trump is in the Epstein files." - Pam Bondi

"There's no proof of vandalism." - Jeanine Pirro

Both these women belong in prison along with their boss.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-12 08:10 PM | Reply

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