Pirro Quietly Empanels Rare Special Grand Jury

|
Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Jeanine Pirro has taken the highly unusual step of convening a special grand jury in Washington, D.C., less than two weeks after angering President Donald Trump by abandoning a vandalism prosecution he publicly demanded.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy