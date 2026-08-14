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Friday, August 14, 2026

German Firefighting Robots Now Battling Blazes in Ukraine

Germany has provided a new package of humanitarian and emergency services equipment to Ukraine, including a raft of firefighting robots ...

Posted by LampLighter at 08:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/14

Status: user

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German-Ukrainian joint venture ARX Industries plans to build thousands of autonomous frontline robots for the battlefield. united24media.com/war-in-ukrai ...

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-- UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 5:40 AM Â· Jun 26, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Ukrainian media outlet United24 reports that Germany supplied Magirus's Alpha Robotics Wolf R1, LUF 60, the LUF-CRV, and Magirus AirCore TAF60. These are designed to fight fires using high-pressure water streams to cool and extinguish them.

They're also specifically designed to operate in dangerous and difficult environments, helping Ukrainian emergency responders reach the heart of blazes and bring them under control more readily.

Pictured above, the Wolf R1 is described by Magirus as a "tactical response robot," combining firefighting with recovery capabilities.

Its camera systems allow firefighters to get an up-close look at what they're dealing with, without putting emergency workers at risk.

It also has a tactical robotic arm that allows it to perform some actions fully remotely. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-14 12:09 AM | Reply

Thanks for posting. A fascinating tool (approaching $250k a pop - www.magirusgroup.com - which could greatly reduce some of the dangers encountered by firefighters. Basically, eyes on wheels - an old bomb disposal approach greatly expanded/enhanced by technology.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-14 07:32 AM | Reply

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