German Firefighting Robots Now Battling Blazes in Ukraine

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They're also specifically designed to operate in dangerous and difficult environments, helping Ukrainian emergency responders reach the heart of blazes and bring them under control more readily.



Pictured above, the Wolf R1 is described by Magirus as a "tactical response robot," combining firefighting with recovery capabilities.



Its camera systems allow firefighters to get an up-close look at what they're dealing with, without putting emergency workers at risk.



It also has a tactical robotic arm that allows it to perform some actions fully remotely. ...