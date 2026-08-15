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Saturday, August 15, 2026

Flock CEO Says 'Goal Isn't a Dystopian Future'

Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley pushed back against claims that the company's expanding network of automated license plate readers (ALPRs) is contributing to a surveillance state ...

Posted by lamplighter at 06:32 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/15

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A Flock presentation shows the company planned to use around 350,000 Uber, Lyft, and delivery drivers to collect license plate data for its surveillance system.

[image or embed]

-- 404 Media (@404media.co) 8:15 AM Â· Aug 7, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Critics of Flock, however, argue the opposite is true, saying the company's influx of cameras raises significant privacy concerns and, rather than making communities safer, can leave sensitive data vulnerable to misuse and mass surveillance. ...

Flock Safety is among the country's largest providers of ALPRs, which scan and record vehicle information that can then be searched by a policing network. The company has cameras in every U.S. state except Alaska, and partners with over 6,000 law enforcement agencies and more than 5,000 private customers across the U.S. ...

When asked if Flock's technology is pushing the U.S. toward a dystopian "big brother" society, Langley responded, "No, I don't think so," adding, "I'm a father of three little kids, I live in Atlanta, I pay my taxes, like I'm a pretty normal person. I have the same types of anxieties of like, where's the world going? What are we setting up for?" ...

[emphasis mine]

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-14 12:37 AM | Reply

@#1 ... I'm a pretty normal person ...

So... the Flock states that only "normal" people should not be concerned about the Flock cameras?

And then there is also this ...

... When asked if Flock's technology is pushing the U.S. toward a dystopian "big brother" society, Langley responded, "No, I don't think so," ...

imo, the Flock cameras are the eyes of Big Brother. Not the full embodiment of Big Brother, but just the eyes.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-14 12:41 AM | Reply

The technology executive told Newsweek in a Tuesday video interview that Flock's "end goal isn't a dystopian future of surveillance; it's one where I'm wealthy enough to be above the hell I'm creating."

That's what he's really saying.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-14 03:02 AM | Reply

"transparency and accountability are central to the company's approach "

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-14 11:25 AM | Reply

"Flock CEO Says 'Goal Isn't a Dystopian Future'"

IOW, pointy-Haired boss caught brain golfing again....

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-14 11:37 AM | Reply

This is a joke, right?

#6 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-14 04:06 PM | Reply

Hilarious thing about this is I saw a story today where the police somewhere were seeking the public's help in finding the person or people who "vandalized" a bunch of Flock cameras by spraying the lens with expanding foam.

The police statement said the perps approached from behind and sprayed them before the cameras "could identify them."

The first twenty comments were all centered around the general idea of 'I thought they only registered/recognized license plates.'

Dude could be telling the God's honest truth and it won't matter one bit. He brought this monstrosity on people and they aren't standing for it.

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-14 06:12 PM | Reply

Okay, how about flock introduce a code change that automatically deletes any image after 24 hours? If necessary Congress require it.

#8 | Posted by et_al at 2026-08-15 03:21 AM | Reply

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-14 03:02 AM | Reply | Flag:

What's the privacy like over in Eastern Europe, or wherever you claim you relocated to?

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-15 02:55 PM | Reply

A flock camera already captured images of Luvsorangeturds hosing down his telescoping pink sock.

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-15 02:58 PM | Reply

@#8 ... Okay, how about flock introduce a code change that automatically deletes any image after 24 hours? If necessary Congress require it. ...

What happens then if Pres Trump issues an Executive Order overriding that time limit and also gives ICE unfettered access to any and all images that Flock has and the Flock AI analyses of those images?

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 03:02 PM | Reply

Was your license plate searched in Flock's system? Connecticut drivers can check
www.newstimes.com

... As debate over automated license plate readers intensifies across Connecticut, a website is giving drivers a way to check whether someone has searched for their license plate using Flock Safety's system.

The website, HaveIBeenFlocked.com, allows users to enter a license plate number and search a database of audit logs obtained from police departments and other government agencies through public records requests.

A match does not necessarily mean a Flock camera spotted the vehicle or that its driver was under investigation. Rather, it means an operator using Flock's system searched for that license plate, according to the website. The person conducting the search is not necessarily a police officer.

The site's database is also incomplete. The site says many government agencies do not make Flock audit logs readily available and records that are released can be heavily redacted. The website says it is not a real-time monitoring tool. There can be delays of months or years before records are added to the website. ...


#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 07:20 PM | Reply

Just more collateral damage? Baloney.
One look at those contracts the cities signed pretty much tosses all his spin right into the dumpster.

#13 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-15 07:30 PM | Reply

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