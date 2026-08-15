"Flock CEO Says 'Goal Isn't a Dystopian Future'"

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Flock Safety is among the country's largest providers of ALPRs, which scan and record vehicle information that can then be searched by a policing network. The company has cameras in every U.S. state except Alaska, and partners with over 6,000 law enforcement agencies and more than 5,000 private customers across the U.S. ...



When asked if Flock's technology is pushing the U.S. toward a dystopian "big brother" society, Langley responded, "No, I don't think so," adding, "I'm a father of three little kids, I live in Atlanta, I pay my taxes, like I'm a pretty normal person. I have the same types of anxieties of like, where's the world going? What are we setting up for?" ...