WWII's Worst Civilian Aviation Accident

"The [Freckleton aviation] disaster was not widely reported on, either in the UK or the US," says Hattie Hearn, the American Air Museum in Britain curator. "The story could have dealt a blow to Anglo-American relations at a time when the American presence in Britain was at its peak."



~snip~



Flashback to an American tragedy 79 years prior (Source: Wiki):



"On 27 April 1865, the steamboat Sultana sank, killing 1,164 passenger in what remains the worst maritime disaster in United States history."



Grossly overloaded with freed POWs and displaced people eager to return home after the US Civil War ended, the faulty boilers of the steamship couldn't sustain the overload and exploded, sinking the Sultana on the Mississippi River just north of Memphis, TN.



Exhausted by the thousands and thousands of deaths and maimed soldiers from the US Civil War, the tragic assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, the recent death of his assassin John Wilkes Booth, the newspapers and the public were tired of national tragedy and misery, so the worst maritime catastrophe in American history was simply put of out of people's minds.



Below, you could see the massive overcrowding on the ill-fated Sultana. No one was ever held accountable for this appalling calamity.

