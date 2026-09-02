Nathan Vilas Laatsch reportedly betrayed the United States of America due to his frustration with Dummkopf Trumpf's idiotic and reckless policies that he found 'extremely disturbing.'



So, because of the morbidly obese draft-dodging pedophilic president who destroyed the US economy and depleted strategic munitions and drones against Israel on behalf of Israel, this exasperated young DIA employee threw away his career and life. The warmongering Senile Satan certainly has the "Touch of Death."



Nota Bene: Recall that on 25 Feb 2025, USAF airman Aaron Bushnell set himself on fire and died in front of the Israeli embassy to protest US complicity in Israel's ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people in Gaza.



This year, USAF Major Jason Watson was arrested twice for protesting the illegal and costly war the US is waging against Iran for Israel's benefit, a wealthy nation with world class universal healthcare for all her residents, the 100% opposite of the US healthcare system and the austerity measures Americans are enduring because of the "Big Beautiul Bill" ("BBB").



"FUNNY"