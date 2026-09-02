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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Ex-DIA IT Specialist Pleads Guilty to Espionage

Nathan Vilas Laatsch (29) of Alexandria, VA, a former IT specialist for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), pleaded guilty to transmiting national defense information (NDI) to a foreign government.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:33 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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A former cybersecurity specialist at the Defense Intelligence Agency admitted that he attempted to trade classified information for citizenship in another country because of disagreements with the Trump administration.

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 9:30 PM Â· Aug 26, 2026

Comments

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Nathan Vilas Laatsch reportedly betrayed the United States of America due to his frustration with Dummkopf Trumpf's idiotic and reckless policies that he found 'extremely disturbing.'

So, because of the morbidly obese draft-dodging pedophilic president who destroyed the US economy and depleted strategic munitions and drones against Israel on behalf of Israel, this exasperated young DIA employee threw away his career and life. The warmongering Senile Satan certainly has the "Touch of Death."

Nota Bene: Recall that on 25 Feb 2025, USAF airman Aaron Bushnell set himself on fire and died in front of the Israeli embassy to protest US complicity in Israel's ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

This year, USAF Major Jason Watson was arrested twice for protesting the illegal and costly war the US is waging against Iran for Israel's benefit, a wealthy nation with world class universal healthcare for all her residents, the 100% opposite of the US healthcare system and the austerity measures Americans are enduring because of the "Big Beautiul Bill" ("BBB").

"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-28 03:49 AM | Reply

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