Senate Candidate says he saw Bin Laden's Body with his 'own eyes'

"Mike Rogers should've quit with M.A.S.H."



"I think that was Wayne."



Yep. Mike Farrell was on MASH. His lovely wife is recently deceased Shelly Fabares, who, for you geezers out there, sang Johnny Angel while playing the daughter in The Donna Reed Show. She also played Coach's wife on ABC.



~30 years ago, I got to share pizza and Heinekens with her and Bill Fagerbakke at the wrap party for that week's Coach taping. Craig Nelson and Jerry Van ---- had already left. I asked about Mike, she said he was in Rwanda on a humanitarian mission. She also freely told the story of Johnny Angel, where the producers had come to her with this song, and she demurely answered she didn't sing. Their response was she ABSOLUTELY DID SING, AND WOULD SING. The rest in history.



BTW the tale of that day still stuns me. It was my (late) ex wife's first day in LA, and, as a former New Yorker, she knew she was NOT going to like it...because of course, by rule, you can ONLY LIKE ONE.



By the time the day ended, we'd crossed paths with Sylvester Stallone, Wynona Rider, Candice Bergen, Faith Ford (and the rest of the Murphy Brown cast), the aforementioned Shelley and Bill, and a guy named Dan Castelanetta, who did his most famous character in front of us. As we settled in our 11th floor room looking out over the valley, I had to remind my then-wife...



...Not all days in LA are like this...