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Thursday, September 03, 2026

Senate Candidate says he saw Bin Laden's Body with his 'own eyes'

Ex-House intel committee chair, now running against Abdul El-Sayed, instead saw photo of Osama bin Laden's body

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 08:31 AM | 19 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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In a recent fundraising email, the Republican candidate for Michigan's open US Senate seat, former congressman Mike Rogers, appeared to mislead supporters about his past by suggesting that he had played an active role in the killing of Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaida who was shot ...

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-- Molly Jong-Fast (@mollyjongfast.bsky.social) 9:27 PM Â· Aug 30, 2026

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The latest polling reveals that AIPAC pod-person Mike Rogers (R-MI) is trailing Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) by between four to seven points. Barack Obama has yet to campaign for the Democratic Party US Senate candidate in the Wolverine State which was denied FEMA funding for tornado damage, is economically suffering from Dummkopf Trumpf's idiotic trade war with neighboring Canada, and "Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome" has plagued its residents, killing at least two patients.


"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-29 04:43 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Mike Rogers should've quit with M.A.S.H.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-29 06:38 PM | Reply

But Mr Morell concedes there are parts of the US account the world may never be told. "A hundred per cent of the story that's out there is true - but not a hundred per cent of the story is out there," he admits. June 2015

www.bbc.com

#3 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-08-30 06:45 PM | Reply

Mike Rogers should've quit with M.A.S.H.

I think that was Wayne.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-30 07:09 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

"I saw the dead body of Osama bin Laden with my own eyes, knowing that together, we had delivered justice for America." House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers

Why is he being so modest?

He took the head shot that killed Bin Laden in 2001.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-30 07:20 PM | Reply

"Mike Rogers should've quit with M.A.S.H."

"I think that was Wayne."

Yep. Mike Farrell was on MASH. His lovely wife is recently deceased Shelly Fabares, who, for you geezers out there, sang Johnny Angel while playing the daughter in The Donna Reed Show. She also played Coach's wife on ABC.

~30 years ago, I got to share pizza and Heinekens with her and Bill Fagerbakke at the wrap party for that week's Coach taping. Craig Nelson and Jerry Van ---- had already left. I asked about Mike, she said he was in Rwanda on a humanitarian mission. She also freely told the story of Johnny Angel, where the producers had come to her with this song, and she demurely answered she didn't sing. Their response was she ABSOLUTELY DID SING, AND WOULD SING. The rest in history.

BTW the tale of that day still stuns me. It was my (late) ex wife's first day in LA, and, as a former New Yorker, she knew she was NOT going to like it...because of course, by rule, you can ONLY LIKE ONE.

By the time the day ended, we'd crossed paths with Sylvester Stallone, Wynona Rider, Candice Bergen, Faith Ford (and the rest of the Murphy Brown cast), the aforementioned Shelley and Bill, and a guy named Dan Castelanetta, who did his most famous character in front of us. As we settled in our 11th floor room looking out over the valley, I had to remind my then-wife...

...Not all days in LA are like this...

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-30 09:02 PM | Reply

"I saw the dead body of Osama bin Laden with my own eyes, knowing that together, we had delivered justice for America."

This is a lie via omission.

He said in a photo, he saw obl.

Let's see how Danforth plays getting suckered yet again.....

#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-30 10:39 PM | Reply

CSAMRUNT, Rogers was sitting on his ass thousands of miles away from where OBL was killed.

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-30 10:47 PM | Reply

Why lie about things that are so easy to check?

#9 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-30 11:00 PM | Reply

Danforth,

Mike Farrell has always been a respectable old school liberal. I never agreed with all of his politics but he's always been a class act.

#10 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-30 11:17 PM | Reply

" Let's see how Danforth plays getting suckered yet again..."

Huh? WTF are you talking about???

Drunk again?

#11 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-30 11:25 PM | Reply

Worse. Oneironut is dumb.

#12 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-30 11:29 PM | Reply

He's just an open borders liberal who can't understand why Biden never shut down the border.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-31 12:44 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Why lie about things that are so easy to check?

To be more like Trump.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-31 12:49 AM | Reply

"Mike Farrell has ... always been a class act."

Agreed. I met him once, briefly. Total grace.

#15 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-31 01:00 AM | Reply

Mike Rogers "expanded" on the truth with the ease of a practiced political fabulist and appropriator.
He's just the usual self-serving trash politics attracts like ---- draws flies.
Not a good sign.

#16 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-31 05:27 AM | Reply

What? A republicrap lying?

It must be a day that ends in Y.

Oneironut is dumb.

He has a lot of work to get get up to dumb.

#17 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-31 09:47 AM | Reply

I see the algorithm censored Jerry Van ----- last name.
I wonder if it will kill both parts of Dick Van ----?

#18 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-31 01:32 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Why lie about things that are so easy to check?

#9 | POSTED BY REDIAL

A Real MAGA maroon never checks.

They just know. If it feels true and more importantly if Fixed News and and or Trumpy confirm their "gut feeling" then it must be true! No verification of the facts by multiple reliable sources is required.

#19 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-03 10:50 AM | Reply

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