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Thursday, September 03, 2026

Tennessee Airport Will Be Re-Named in Honor of Dolly Parton

"Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Nashville International Airport, also known as BNA, announced their intent to name BNA in honor of Dolly Parton, creating a lasting tribute to her indelible legacy and the generations of people she inspired across Tennessee and around the world."

Dolly Parton was a genuine humanitarian

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 09:30 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Governor Lee has announced a partnership to name the Nashville International Airport in honor of Dolly Parton. www.tn.gov/governor/new ...

[image or embed]

-- Allison Gill (@muellershewrote.com) 2:19 PM Â· Aug 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


Dolly Parton's antiwar songs: At least five songs found

"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-29 05:05 PM | Reply

And a disgusting homophobic faux Christian pastor slimed Dolly Parton: Shameless P.O.S, with three Ivy League degrees

"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-29 05:34 PM | Reply

Damn. Saw the headline and was hoping it was TRI.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-29 05:46 PM | Reply

... "Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Nashville International Airport, also known as BNA, announced their intent to name BNA in honor of Dolly Parton, creating a lasting tribute to her indelible legacy and the generations of people she inspired across Tennessee and around the world." ...

Good.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 06:26 PM | Reply

The fat bald pedo ------ ain't gonna like that

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-29 06:37 PM | Reply

The fat bald pedo ------ ain't gonna like that

#5 | POSTED BY LEGALLYYOURDEAD

The Donald Trump and Dolly Parton International Airport.

Funny how such things are now possible.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-31 11:45 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Due a new Exec Order, the actual new name of the airport will be, The Dolly Parton Loves Trump Airport, Casino, and Motel.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-03 10:47 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

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