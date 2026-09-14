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Monday, September 14, 2026

Washington Weighs Repealing Climate Rule Covering 1.38 Billion Tons of CO2

A methodical dismantling of the regulatory framework: The rule in question, known as the Carbon Pollution Standards, was finalized in April 2024 under the Biden administration. It required existing coal plants and new high-utilization gas plants to adopt carbon capture and storage technologies.

Posted by Dbt2 at 12:31 PM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Dbt2

Joined 2023/09/16
Visited 2026/09/14

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"The Trump administration plans to announce Monday that the United States will no longer limit the planet-warming pollution that power plants pump into the air while burning coal and gas, according to two people familiar with the proposal."

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-- Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix.bsky.social) 3:50 AM Â· Sep 14, 2026

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