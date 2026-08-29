Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author, Trump Friend, $1 Billion in Debt

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Saturday, August 29, 2026
Vanity Fair: "Robert Kiyosaki, who built an empire on the idea of getting rich, now says he's deeply in debt. Vanity Fair visits the author and friend of Trump at home in Arizona to understand the distance between the gospel of his books and his own bleeding balance sheet."
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