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Saturday, August 29, 2026

Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author, Trump Friend, $1 Billion in Debt

Vanity Fair: "Robert Kiyosaki, who built an empire on the idea of getting rich, now says he's deeply in debt. Vanity Fair visits the author and friend of Trump at home in Arizona to understand the distance between the gospel of his books and his own bleeding balance sheet."

Posted by Dbt2 at 08:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Dbt2

Joined 2023/09/16
Visited 2026/08/29

Status: user

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I'm sorry; this is hilarious. www.vanityfair.com/story/the-wi ...

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-- Maris Kreizman (@maris.bsky.social) 12:14 PM Â· Aug 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Before you start griping, yes it's subscriber only, no I've not read the whole thing, maybe some other outlet will follow up with accessible details.

But there's enough to go on for now.

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-27 10:45 AM | Reply

Funny part is he's still giving financial advice:

www.thestreet.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-27 12:45 PM | Reply

Wait, he wasn't on the inside of Pedo47's market manipulation schemes?

I would not be too quick to follow the investment advice of someone going broke.

Might as well follow MikePillow for financial tips.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-27 12:49 PM | Reply

Haha. "Rich" dumbass has to live in Arizona. Haha.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-27 01:10 PM | Reply

I thought this OP was about Irwin Shaw's 1969 novel Rich Man, Poor Man.

Linked is the archived article: Free version

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 03:45 PM | Reply

Meanwhile, back at the ranch the dem party is in debt, because:

Have you noticed now that President Trump shut down USAID and its self-confessed left-wing slush fund the shadow government can no longer fund leftist violence

#6 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-08-27 03:51 PM | Reply

Didja know the fat pedo bitch is a lying whore?

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-27 06:35 PM | Reply

#6 | Posted by MSgt

Have you noticed you're a stupid piece of s*&^?

#8 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 03:52 AM | Reply

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