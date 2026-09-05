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Saturday, September 05, 2026

Long-Term Implications of Hegseth's DoD Purges

Umar Farooq: Earlier this week, Daniel Driscoll, the secretary of the United States Army, resigned from his post after he reportedly tried to directly appeal to US President Donald Trump about how changes in the military's leadership were having an impact on the institution's readiness for war.

Posted by Dbt2 at 08:33 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Dbt2

Joined 2023/09/16
Visited 2026/09/04

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Breaking News: Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll submitted his resignation after repeated clashes with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 7:40 PM Â· Aug 31, 2026

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More FTA: Members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who have represented the Army, Navy, and Air Force have all been fired, resigned, or replaced under Hegseth.

General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., a Black fighter pilot who served as the Air Force's chief of staff and later became the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, was fired last February and replaced with a white man. Admiral Lisa Franchetti, a white woman who also served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff as chief of naval operations, was also fired that month, replaced by a white man. General Randy A. George, chief of staff of the Army, was fired in April of this year. General David Allvin, the Air Force chief of staff, retired early last year. . . .

Heads of intelligence services too have left. Lieutenant-General Jeffrey Kruse, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was fired last year after his agency reported US air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities had not been effective.

Other high-ranking personnel who have left under Hegseth include: General Chris Donahue, US Army commander Europe and Africa; General David Hodne, US Army commander of transformation and training command; General James Mingus, US Army vice chief of staff; Lieutenant-General Joseph McGee, director for strategy, plans and policy at the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, US Navy representative to NATO; Rear Admiral Milton Sands, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command.

The sidelining of top-ranking women and minorities, experts say, will make others below them question whether they should be devoting decades more of their lives to an institution that could get rid of them because of their identity.

"It is far past time for President Trump to recognize the lasting harm that Pete Hegseth is inflicting on the Department of Defense," Senator Jack Reed, a former Army officer himself, said in a statement in response to news of Driscoll's resignation this week. "Secretary Hegseth is cultivating a culture where dissent is punished and competence is secondary to personal allegiance."

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-02 08:14 PM | Reply

If Nixon had had Kegsy, he could have lost in 'Nam in 6 weeks and saved us all a lot of boys coming home in a box.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 08:40 PM | Reply

Hegseth's DoD Purges

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-02 08:54 PM | Reply

Our military will be nothing but no-talent racist hacks. Like Kegsbreath.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-02 09:19 PM | Reply

Republican senator calls on Trump to fire Secretary of Defence Hegseth
Senator Thom Tillis accuses Pentagon chief of inept mismanagement' as US military is strained by war on Iran.

www.aljazeera.com

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-02 09:19 PM | Reply

The entire point of this was to destroy our military competence which is exactly what Putin wants.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-03 09:17 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

Yeah...we should prolly move on from that ugly POS...

#7 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-05 09:56 AM | Reply

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