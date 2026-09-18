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Friday, September 18, 2026

Pentagon Staffers use Unflattering Nickname for Pete Hegseth's Wife

Unnamed sources told The Daily Mail that she has a hand in managing the defense secretary's activities and public image.

Posted by Dbt2 at 08:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Dbt2

Joined 2023/09/16
Visited 2026/09/19

Status: user

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Insiders within the Pentagon have taken to slamming the wife of Defense Secretray Pete Hegseth as she continues to maintain an ever-present presence in the government building.

[image or embed]

-- IrishStar.com (@irishstar.com) 6:53 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

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Link is to the Independent, so no crap about the Daily Mail.

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-18 02:29 PM | Reply

The drunk rapist's wife is referred to as Yoko Ono.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-18 02:31 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

... she has a hand in managing the defense secretary's activities and public image ...

Does she have a security clearance?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 02:33 PM | Reply

Does she have a security clearance?

POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER

Trumpy only has to imagine that she does and then.. Voila!

She does.

Ain't it grand?

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-18 02:39 PM | Reply

The drunk rapist's wife is referred to as Yoko Ono.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot

I guffawed when I read that this morning.

A band was one thing.

Hegseth's wife has NO business inserting herself into our national security apparatus.

#5 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-18 03:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#5 ... Hegseth's wife has NO business inserting herself into our national security apparatus. ...

Maybe she's why Sec Hegseth wants nobody besides military hunks at his upcoming meeting.


Service members must meet weight, grooming standards for Hegseth event
thehill.com

... The Pentagon is requiring troops to meet waist-to-height requirements and exhibit "impeccable" grooming standards in order to attend Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's State of the Force address later this month, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill on Thursday. ...



#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 03:39 PM | Reply

It's unclear whether Jennifer Hegseth has finally obtained a security clearance - although she might currently be cleared via special "Comfort Critter/Non-K9" status.

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-18 04:49 PM | Reply

@#6 ... Maybe she's why Sec Hegseth wants nobody besides military hunks at his upcoming meeting. ...

Or, maybe both she and Sec Hegseth share an, I'll call it, ~admiration~ for testosterone-enabled military hunks?

The Pentagon is moving forward with mandatory testosterone testing for most male troops
www.pilotonline.com

Do Mrs and Sec Hegseth admire military hunks?



#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 08:53 PM | Reply

State of the Force address

Seriously? Will he be wearing his fake ribbon bar again?

#9 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-18 09:46 PM | Reply

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