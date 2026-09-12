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Saturday, September 12, 2026

Ireland's Largest Political Party Members will Protest Trump's Visit

"I'm not surprised that there will be protests at this visit," [Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald] told media at her party's annual think-in. "I think that is quite correct given the scale of the breaches of international law, given the genocide in Palestine, events in Gaza and on the West Bank, we are seeing settler violence at a rate that is literally unspeakable. The United States, and I say this with deep, deep regret and some anger, facilitates that, facilitates Israel in its onslaught against the Palestinian people."

Posted by Dbt2 at 12:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Dbt2

Joined 2023/09/16
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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live: Dublin protests against trump www.youtube.com/live/XKfLpmg ...

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-- Dr Abeba Birhane (@abeba.blacksky.app) 10:27 AM Â· Sep 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Irish Car Bomb

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-12 12:52 AM | Reply

Shane Lowrey is way out in front... that will sell a lot of beer.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-12 01:06 AM | Reply

Demonstrators carrying placards and banners marched from the Garden of Remembrance along O'Connell Street in opposition to the visit. A video from the scene shared on social media showed balloons of the US President appearing to engage in sexual acts with balloons of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and infamous ---------- Jeffrey Epstein.

www.express.co.uk

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-12 01:12 PM | Reply

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