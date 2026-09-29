Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, September 29, 2026

California Mandates Safeguards Against 3D-Printed Guns

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law The Firearm Printing Prevention Act (AB 2047). This groundbreaking legislation will help stop the next generation of ghost guns before they are made by requiring consumer 3D printers sold in California to incorporate technology that identifies and blocks attempts to print firearms and illegal firearm parts.

Posted by Dbt2 at 11:32 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Dbt2

Joined 2023/09/16
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

MORE STORIES

California Mandates Safeguards Against 3D-Printed Guns (1 comments) ...

Dearborn Defends: Accusations of Favoring Muslim holidays (1 comments) ...

Mass Murder on Manhattan: Bloody Legacy of Dutch Settlers (5 comments) ...

Alvarado, Peru 1969: Master Will No Longer Feed Off Poverty (2 comments) ...

Pentagon Staffers use Unflattering Nickname for Pete Hegseth's Wife (11 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Ghost gun legislation casts shadow over 3D printing

[image or embed]

-- The Register (@theregister.com) 7:15 PM Â· Feb 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

1Nut is outraged at Cali Lumpers!

He's actually turning red (Chinese)!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-28 05:58 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort