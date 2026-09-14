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Monday, September 14, 2026

US Flies Out Diplomat Accused of Possessing Indecent Images

British ministers face calls to act after US authorities secretly flew out of the UK a diplomat accused of possessing indecent images of children.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/14

Status: user

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US officials 'secretly flew diplomat out of UK' after indecent image allegations

[image or embed]

-- Sky News (@news.sky.com) 11:58 PM Â· Sep 12, 2026

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British ministers face calls to act after US authorities secretly flew out of the UK a diplomat accused of possessing indecent images of children. US officials reportedly raided the diplomat's London flat in August before taking him to an American airbase and flying him out of the country, without warning the Metropolitan police.

Was the diplomat hid in a food cart during the escape?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-14 11:41 AM | Reply

Why is the Trump administrator protecting an alleged pedo from prosecution? Does this diplomat have some connection to the Epstein and Trump sex trafficking network?

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-14 01:58 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#2

Good question.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-14 02:46 PM | Reply

Trump, and by extension MAGA, love pedophiles.

Being a Republican means you're either a pedophile, or you've decided pedophilia isn't a big deal.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-14 03:24 PM | Reply

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