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Sunday, September 13, 2026

Pennsylvania Woman, 40, Dies from Measles Complications

A 40-year-old woman has died from measles complications in Pennsylvania, marking the state's third measles-associated death this year as the U.S. ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

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Pennsylvania woman becomes state's third measles death of the year, officials say

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-- The Independent (@the-independent.com) 5:06 PM Â· Sep 13, 2026

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A 40-year-old woman has died from measles complications in Pennsylvania, marking the state's third measles-associated death this year as the U.S. experiences its worst resurgence of the highly contagious disease in 35 years.

That's small potatoes.

~Pedo 47~

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-13 03:42 PM | Reply

Ratfuck Jr. Is a murderer

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-13 09:23 PM | Reply

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