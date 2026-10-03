Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, October 03, 2026

Former GOP Rep. David Rivera Gets 10 Years for Secret Venezuela Lobbying

A former Republican congressman and longtime friend of Secretary of State Marco Rubio received a 10-year prison sentence on Friday ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:34 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/03

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Nearly 1,400 Laid Off at Truck Factory Just Days Before Trump Rally (7 comments) ...

Trump Cites Iran's 'Drug Factories' As Another Target For Bombing (5 comments) ...

Former GOP Rep. David Rivera Gets 10 Years for Secret Venezuela Lobbying (1 comments) ...

Jared Kushner Reportedly Helping to Broker a Russian Oil Deal (35 comments) ...

Massacre At Minab (4 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Former GOP Rep. David Rivera sentenced to 10 years for secret Venezuela lobbying politi.co/4xZxSQu

[image or embed]

-- Politico (@politico.com) 4:01 PM Â· Oct 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

How long will it take for stinky to pardon this degenerate?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-03 10:02 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort