Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, October 04, 2026

Massacre at Minab

The bombing of an Iranian school, killing 120 children, is one of the worst U.S. war crimes since Vietnam. Drop Site spoke to survivors, first responders, parents, and witnesses. This is their story.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/04

Status: user

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NEWS: U.N.-backed investigators say they found "reasonable grounds" to believe the U.S. committed war crimes in two strikes in Iran, including one on a school in Minab. apnews.com/article/un-h ...

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 6:13 AM Â· Sep 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The Subliberal Consortium does not have a problem with this.

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-03 01:00 PM | Reply

We don't have time to investigate this.

Because we obviously need to use our valuable time to reopen the watergate hearings because Trumpy thinks Nixon got a bad deal.

Enjoying the FAFO yet America?

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-03 01:54 PM | Reply

In the 50's Beirut was considered the Paris of the Middle East.'

Today, Paris is considered the Beirut of Europe!

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-03 02:17 PM | Reply

Is the disgusting------------- going to blame Grok for his war crime?

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-03 02:56 PM | Reply

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