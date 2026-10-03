Jared Kushner Reportedly Helping to Broker a Russian Oil Deal

His father-in-law has no conscience, no morals, mush for brains, and deep mental illness, and is surrounded daily by sycophants and pharmacists and fry cooks feeding him whatever he needs or wants.



Kushner is a greasy MOFO who knows exactly what he is doing, and if any person, institution, alien, or act of God takes out this loathsome $kumbucket tomorrow, I'll be saying, "Free XXX" just as fast as "Free Luigi."