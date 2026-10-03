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Saturday, October 03, 2026

Jared Kushner Reportedly Helping to Broker a Russian Oil Deal

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Kushner's business partners stand to profit from a Russian oil deal he helped broker.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:57 AM | 35 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/03

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JUST POSTED: Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have pushed a multibillion oil deal with Russia as part of peace talks that will bring profits to their family business partners. A new front for Trump-era conflicts of interest.

www.nytimes.com/2026/10/03/u ... [image or embed]

-- Eric Lipton NYT (@ericlipton.nytimes.com) 6:07 AM Oct 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Traitor

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-03 11:08 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Traitor.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-03 11:13 AM | Reply

His father-in-law has no conscience, no morals, mush for brains, and deep mental illness, and is surrounded daily by sycophants and pharmacists and fry cooks feeding him whatever he needs or wants.

Kushner is a greasy MOFO who knows exactly what he is doing, and if any person, institution, alien, or act of God takes out this loathsome $kumbucket tomorrow, I'll be saying, "Free XXX" just as fast as "Free Luigi."

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-03 11:21 AM | Reply

Jared's is quite the war profiteer. The longer these wars go on, the more he parades around the world making bank and pretending he's doing something in the name of peace.

This behavior is truly despicable.

#4 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-03 11:24 AM | Reply

Traitor

#5 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-10-03 11:34 AM | Reply

"traitor"

He had a good teacher.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-03 12:03 PM | Reply

Profit off of America as much as you can as long as you can.

Lawyers are expensive and accountability is coming.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-03 12:06 PM | Reply

The Subliberal Consortium will claim you are all jealous of his successes.

#8 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-03 12:16 PM | Reply

The Subliberal Consortium will claim you are all jealous of his successes.

#8 | POSTED BY ANGRYDAD

That Consortium wails that kids don't learn in school when the message they and their elders send is that the only thing you really have to know is how to cheat.

#9 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-03 12:27 PM | Reply

But.. but.. but.. Hunter Biden!!!

#10 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-03 12:31 PM | Reply

Are you kidding? This barely scratches the surface

How Jared Kushner's firm's investment in an Israeli company could be a major conflict of interest

www.cnn.com

Jared Kushner, who is not even an employee of the US government (meaning he can avoid disclosure requirements)

1. Invests in Israeli military companies
2. Has been paid $2 Billion from Saudu Arabia
3. This insane deal
4. Invests in US drone companies that get defense contracts

That is just a small sample of the ---- this ------- is into

AND

He is leading negotiations with Iran, Saudia Arabia, Ukraine, Russia, Israel

It's insane how corrupt this is

#11 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 12:53 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

This is the sort of thing that should end up removing Kushner's head from his shoulders

#12 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 12:54 PM | Reply

No need to remove his head- just stretch his neck a little. Kindness matters!

#13 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-03 01:01 PM | Reply

Trump stated a war so his family could personally profit.
Where are all the GOP congressman on this who were so hot and bothered over Hunter Biden's penis?

#14 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-03 01:13 PM | Reply

There were 33 congressional hearings on Benghazi

There have been 0 congressional hearings on the Iran war

#15 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 01:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

JOHNNY HOTSAUCE

"Where are all the GOP congressman on this"

Evidenced by their campaign websites, running for their political lives as in, . . . Trump who?

#16 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-03 01:25 PM | Reply

#16 | Posted by Twinpac

Exactly. This is all the more reason why people need to vote Democrat. The Trump crime family must be investigated. They are stealing billions from the American tax payers.

#17 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-03 01:37 PM | Reply

Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline that would help the US, but then opened up Russian's Nord Stream 2 to help Russia

yep, that make since

#18 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-10-03 01:49 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

Funny how the Democrats never said a word about all the business dealings handled by Hunter!

#19 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-10-03 01:52 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Funny how the Democrats never said a word about all the business dealings handled by Hunter!
#19 | Posted by Maverick

You're literally comparing Kushner engaging in official foreign policy negotiations on behalf of the US, while not a federal employee, and having multiple, multi-billion dollar relationships with multiple countries involved in wars, touting in interviews that he cannot discuss top secret information, despite not being a federal employee, not disclosing his finances and NOT being able to pass a background check with Hunter Biden getting his VP father on a phone call

#20 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 01:57 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Funny how the Democrats never said a word about all the business dealings handled by Hunter!
#19 | POSTED BY MAVERICK

Pretty sure they said a lot.

You might want to get your hearing checked.

#21 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-03 01:58 PM | Reply

Who do you think's interest Kushner has in mind when in a room with Putin? or MBS? or Netanyahu? or Iranian negotiators? or Zelinksi?

#22 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 01:59 PM | Reply

yep, that make since

#18 | POSTED BY MAVERICK

Sounds like a lot of things don't make "since" to you.

Unless Trumpy "explains" it to you.

#23 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-03 02:00 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Do you think Kushner is interested in finding a peaceful resolution to the Gaza genocide or war on Iran or invasion of Lebanon, when he is making significant money from Israel continuing these conflicts?

Do you think that is in America's interest?

#24 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 02:01 PM | Reply

JOHNNY HOTSAUCE

Trump's not doing the Republican candidates any favors by barnstorming the red states advertising his decline in mental cognizance.

If Trump thinks that all the voters need is to see more of him, he's seriously out of touch with reality . . . which I think is part and parcel of Alzheimers, which is sometimes referred to Brain Rot.

#25 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-03 02:07 PM | Reply

Ol' Maverick's 'bout as sharp as a bowling ball...one of the 'smart' ones.

#26 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-03 02:08 PM | Reply

A Wealthy Russian Businessman Is Helping Fund Pedo 47's Stupid Ballroom. Nothing Sketchy About That, Right?

www.esquire.com

#27 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-03 03:09 PM | Reply

Burisma is holding on line 2

#28 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-03 03:14 PM | Reply

Can you present how burisma is in anyway equivalent to what Kushner is doing?

Facts and details would be appreciated.

#29 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 03:16 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Thats what I thought

#30 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 03:16 PM | Reply

Save it, please. You dont give 2 schitts about anything Hunter did. Not the tax evasion, not the gun charge or the drugs. This is a game for you.

#31 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-03 03:24 PM | Reply

If you can't comprehend what he problem with what kushner is doing you're a ------- moron

So take your whatsboutism and shove it up your ass past piggy's ----

#32 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 03:28 PM | Reply

Btw you are what is wrong with this country you hateful ignorant ----

#33 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 03:29 PM | Reply

You can't even acknowledge the incredibly damaging corruption at the core of this presidency. You have to whatabout to the son of the previous president who got his father on a conference call a couple of times. 1 millitionth the ---- that this administration is doing.

You're a vile piece of scum, you and your ilk are destroying this country because you are horrible people with zero integrity

The man negotiating the end of a war making oil deals with the government he is negotiating with. Being lead investor in Israeli arms manufactures while negotiating an end to Israel's criminal wars. Taking $2billion from the Saudis while negotiating over Saudi defense.

All while refusing to disclose his financial dealings

---- you and all magat scum

#34 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 03:37 PM | Reply

Twoofy is off his meds again.

#35 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-03 03:44 PM | Reply

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