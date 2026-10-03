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Saturday, October 03, 2026

Nearly 1,400 Laid Off at Truck Factory Just Days Before Trump Rally

In Springfield, Ohio, the Navistar truck factory laid off more than a thousand workers just three days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at a high school near by.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/03

Status: user

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Tomorrow they're holding a funeral in Springfield for the Haitian college kid Pierre Damas Bel who killed himself. On the same day in nearby Dayton Ohio suburb President trump will be there holding a fun little rally, not far from the body of the student his policies appear to have, you know, killed

[image or embed]

-- Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24.bsky.social) 8:53 PM Â· Oct 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Asked how many times he had voted for Trump, Bos held up three tattooed fingers.

Womp Womp!

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-03 10:00 AM | Reply

Entering the FO phase.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-03 11:08 AM | Reply

The stupidity of these "former" trump voters is appalling. They enjoyed the hate he spewed and voted for that. Now, they are enjoying the benefits of their hate and refuse to admit they are directly culpable.

#3 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-03 11:50 AM | Reply

Southern Ohio? Some people refer to it West West Virginia.

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-03 12:05 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Thanks Obama.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-03 12:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Asked how many times he had voted for Trump, Bos held up three tattooed fingers.

Here's hoping you enjoy starvation, hope you lose your home too

#6 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 01:03 PM | Reply

These are the same people who thought every Haitian on earth in the 1980s had AIDS.

#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-03 02:52 PM | Reply

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