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Saturday, October 03, 2026

Trump Cites Iran's 'Drug Factories' As Another Target For Bombing

Some outlets reported that his mention of "drug factories" appeared to be a first, signifying that Trump was giving another reason for his prolonged war against Iran. The conflict has raised prices and jeopardized Republicans in the midterms.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/03

Status: user

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Somehow the detail about the US bombing Iranian "drug factories" was omitted from the Trump administration's legal justifications for Operation Midnight Hammer. (When performative airstrikes on alleged narcos runs together with performative airstrikes on Iran. All one big military spectacle.)

[image or embed]

-- Brian Finucane (@bcfinucane.bsky.social) 9:01 AM Â· Oct 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The noxious orange pedo is flailing again.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-02 10:44 AM | Reply

They went from Missouri, and then at 1 o'clock in the morning, with no moon, dark as can be, these unbelievable machines led by the most incredible pilots in the world, they unloaded every single bomb, went right down air chutes into this, uh, drug factories, really. That's what they were doing. They were nuclear and drugs.

The smelly chomo's weave is getting more pathetic by the minute.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-02 11:04 AM | Reply

"These drug factories/nuclear factories were hit so hard."

Our president is a low-intelligence sufferer of at least one major mental health disorder, and likely two.

His fans...I wonder if they have this excuse?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-03 10:56 AM | Reply

27 more months of this monstrosity

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-03 12:55 PM | Reply

Out with the old, in with the old: Iran's revolution, drug policies, and global drug markets.

Iran is more like a highway of opium to the EU. The actual growing and refining takes place in Afghanistan.

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-03 01:00 PM | Reply

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