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Sunday, September 13, 2026

Costco Rationing Motor Oil

The days of grabbing cheap bulk oil are over. A 10-quart box of Kirkland Signature full-synthetic motor oil, which historically retailed for a bargain-basement $30, has skyrocketed to $58. More concerningly, Costco has implemented a strict two-box-per-customer weekly limit.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

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its circulating that Costco is limiting motor oil to 2-per-customer/week. but that's a 5-quart 2-pack, so 10 quarts weekly. unless you're Hertz, most households don't need to worry. prices keep climbing as base oils from Middle East refiners stay constrained.

-- Patrick De Haan (@gasbuddyguy.bsky.social) 10:13 AM Â· Sep 13, 2026

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As The Drive originally reported, Costco has officially started rationing its motor oil to combat a rapidly deteriorating global lubricant shortage.

The droopy-faced------------ did that.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-13 09:57 AM | Reply

So much winning!

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-13 11:50 AM | Reply

"...unless you're Hertz, most households don't need to worry."

Fuggun' clown's got no fuggun' clue what goes on at the tens of thousands independent auto service providers servicing millions of customers...and charging accordingly.

#3 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-13 02:56 PM | Reply

Fuggun' clown's got no fuggun' clue what goes on at the tens of thousands independent auto service providers servicing millions of customers...and charging accordingly.

#3 | Posted by Angrydad

I also thought his comment was pretty naive. No one is going to be unable to find any motor oil for their car. But if Costco is rationing, that is a pretty strong sign that prices are going to be increasing.

#4 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-13 03:24 PM | Reply

Thanks for nothing, Orange Menace.

#5 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-13 03:57 PM | Reply

It begins.

#6 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-13 05:07 PM | Reply

#6 | Posted by redlightrobot

It began in 1980, young fellow.

#7 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-13 05:41 PM | Reply

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