Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, October 04, 2026

Trucking Company Bankruptcies Soar Thanks To Trump's War

Now, small trucking operators are increasingly filing for bankruptcy, with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association warning more will follow if fuel prices remain elevated.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trucking Company Bankruptcies Soar Thanks To Trump's War (6 comments) ...

Suspected Plague Death at Russian Lab Sparks 'Anti-Epidemic' Lockdown (7 comments) ...

Massacre at Minab (4 comments) ...

Dotard Doxxes Tom Cotton’s Cell Phone (5 comments) ...

New White House Twunt Wore Fark Joe Biden Shirt (15 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

It was a bleak 2025 for the trucking industry, with numerous bankruptcies, rising costs, and uncertain futures for many major players.

[image or embed]

-- The Sun News (@myrtlebeachonline.com) 3:50 PM Â· Dec 30, 2025

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... including Agron Berani, whom the Journal documented paying $944.44 to fill up his 18-wheeler with diesel fuel, which the Journal noted would have cost around $500 a year ago ...

Related ...

Truckers Are 'Just Trying to Hang On' When a Fill-Up Tops $1,000
www.nytimes.com

... Truckers are among the hardest hit by the soaring cost of diesel fuel. High prices are forcing some to stay on the road for months and others to park their rigs.

When Sean Howarth started his independent trucking business last year, he made sure to reserve one week a month for his family -- a girlfriend and her two children -- at home in Miami between three weeks on the road.

Then came the war in Iran, which sent the price of diesel fuel skyrocketing and turned a fill-up into an $1,000-a-tank ordeal.

For now, the only way to make ends meet, Mr. Howarth said, is to get on the road and stay there. He has not been home since mid-August.

He sleeps in his truck and has missed birthdays, volleyball games and date nights salsa dancing at a local club. He does not plan to return home until the holidays unless diesel prices fall sharply.

"I am just trying to hang on," he said. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-04 12:29 AM | Reply

@#1 ... "I am just trying to hang on," he said. ...

Meanwhile, Pres Trump seems to be just trying to bring the Middle East vs the world situation back to the treaty he tore up during his first term.

And he seems to be nowhere near that apparent goal.

But I would welcome to be surprised that my opinion is wrong.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-04 12:48 AM | Reply

"I can't sell the truck. What am I going to do if I sell the truck?"

Memorable, gutting words.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-04 08:40 AM | Reply

The Diesel Pedo Is Tanking The GOP

www.publicnotice.co

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-04 10:34 AM | Reply

And of course this is another major cause of other prize increases as most groceries and a lot of other items are hauled to stores by big rigs.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-04 10:55 AM | Reply

Milk is over $20 a gallon in Alaska.

Gas is $9 gallon.

No wonder they are going blue too. It not just the cold. This time.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-04 11:49 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort