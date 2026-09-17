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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Poll: Rising Trust in Global Institutions

A new poll of over 35,000 people worldwide shows continued support for global cooperation and rising trust in international institutions, but less comfort with the United States or China taking leadership roles. In fact, many view both as a threat.

Posted by LampLighter at 07:31 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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Poll shows rising trust in global institutions, less comfort with US as global leader reut.rs/46quGCo

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-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 12:20 AM Â· Sep 16, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The survey, opens new tab, commissioned by the Rockefeller Foundation and conducted in 34 countries from July 21 to August 5, reflected a grim view of economic developments and security challenges, with nearly 70% saying the world had gotten worse over the past year.

Only 38% of those surveyed felt their national economies would improve over the next five years, with optimism down sharply in two of the largest economies. Optimism fell 26 percentage points in India to 50% and 16 points in China to 56%.

Despite widespread pessimism, 57% of those surveyed said countries should cooperate to solve global challenges such as security even if it means compromising on some national interests. That's up from 55% in last year's survey.

The poll, released ahead of next week's United Nations General Assembly in New York, comes after nearly seven months of war in the Middle East that has upended global energy markets, lowered economic growth and fueled inflation. That followed a year of turmoil sparked by sweeping tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on imports from nearly every country. ...

Canada received the highest level of comfort for taking a leading role in world affairs at 60%, followed by Japan (58%) and Australia (55%). The European Union and Britain were closely behind, with 55% and 54%, while the United Nations stood at 52%.

By contrast, just 39% were comfortable with the United States taking a leading role and 37% with China. Russia was viewed even more negatively, with just 26% comfortable. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-16 03:07 PM | Reply

There shouldn't be any trust in the United States at all.

In less than two years, the US pissed all over long term relationships, threatened takeovers of allies, invaded one nation to steal it's oil, tore up trade agreements that the orange chomo negotiated in first term and imposes tariffs to punish nations for exporting goods and services to the United States.

The US proved that it cannot be trusted in trade, alliances or defense of any allies.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-17 10:02 AM | Reply

NIXON

It's actually the Republican Party that can never be trusted again. They're on a Unitary Executive mission that isn't going to end with the expulsion of Donald Trump. He is just a tool of the trade and not the only one in the pipeline.

Trump is not the exception to the rule of the Republican Party, he IS the rule. Next time they'll find somebody with a higher IQ and more devious techniques to fool the voting public into voting against their own best interests again.

#3 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-17 11:00 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It's actually the Republican Party that can never be trusted again.

The entire UNITED STATES cannot be trusted.

The voters saw how bad he was in 2020 and elected Biden to end his term.

Then he sent people to violently overthrow the election on J6. He stole classified documents, covered it up and let people without security clearance access to them.

The voters then ELECTED HIM AGAIN.

There are no guardrails to someone even worse than him being elected.

Period.

THE US HAS WILLFULLY DESTROYED ITSELF.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-17 11:12 AM | Reply

NIXON

2028 won't be the bellwether ~ not to say the Republican Party won't take an unsuccessful swing at it with the mealy-mouthed Peter Theil's lap poodle, J.D. Vance. They almost have no choice at this late date. Of course, that's assuming things will go as predicted in the midterms. Facing the ghostly specter of Mike Pence, Trump is quite capable of, yes, even murder in a full-blown Alzheimer stage of paranoid rage.

Notwithstanding the above, I'm certain that the fur will begin to fly in January once the Democrats are in control of the House. They'd be wise to drag those investigations and grand jury convictions out well into the 2028 presidential elections season. Not to mention the full exposure of Trump and other names in the Epstein files.

In spite of your doubts, I think the vision of the Trump administration, once fully exposed, will keep the Republican Party at bay for more than a few general elections.

#5 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-17 12:09 PM | Reply

---- "global institutions".

America first.

Now lets see how many of you socialist, communist traitors dont agree.

#6 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-17 03:58 PM | Reply

America first.

#6 | POSTED BY SUBLIBERAL

No one who truly believes this could possibly be a Trump supporter.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 06:00 PM | Reply

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