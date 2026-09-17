Poll: Rising Trust in Global Institutions

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Thursday, September 17, 2026
A new poll of over 35,000 people worldwide shows continued support for global cooperation and rising trust in international institutions, but less comfort with the United States or China taking leadership roles. In fact, many view both as a threat.
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