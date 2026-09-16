Blanche: Investigation Unlikely for Russian Oligarch's Gift

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Wednesday, September 16, 2026
The nation's top law enforcement official appears unlikely to investigate a Russian oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who allegedly paid thousands of dollars to bankroll festivities for Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson earlier this year, after the news sparked national security and counterintelligence concerns.
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