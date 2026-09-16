Blanche: Investigation Unlikely for Russian Oligarch's Gift

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Donald Trump Jr. and his wife were married at Palm Beach, Florida, before departing for a wedding party on a private island in the Bahamas in late May and the oligarch -- Umar Kremlev -- footed a large portion of the bill for the events later that weekend, according to records reviewed by nonprofit investigative outlet ProPublica, as well as three people familiar with the event who spoke with the outlet.



The payments included the cost of renting a private island and a fireworks display, ProPublica reported. Payments for the expenses reportedly came from an entity affiliated with the International Boxing Association, for which Kremlev serves as president.



The IBA was suspended by the International Olympic Committee in 2019 due to financial issues and organizational problems, including concerns about corruption.



ABC News has not independently confirmed the details of the ProPublica report.



The couple has since acknowledged that Kremlev gave them an "extraordinarily generous" wedding gift. It's not clear why he paid for parts of Trump Jr.'s wedding celebration.



"The president's son has said that he's a very close friend and that he accepted a gift the weekend of his wedding," Blanche said Tuesday. "And when you say this person is a friend of Putin, I don't even know if that's true or not." ...