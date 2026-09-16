Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Blanche: Investigation Unlikely for Russian Oligarch's Gift

The nation's top law enforcement official appears unlikely to investigate a Russian oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who allegedly paid thousands of dollars to bankroll festivities for Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson earlier this year, after the news sparked national security and counterintelligence concerns.

Posted by lamplighter at 05:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/16

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Blanche: Investigation Unlikely for Russian Oligarch's Gift (4 comments) ...

New Photos Show Widespread Iranian Damage at U.S. Positions (4 comments) ...

How Cops Are Treating Mass Surveillance As a Joke (1 comments) ...

Poll: rising trust in global institutions (1 comments) ...

Pardon Brokers Offer to 'put Pressure on the President' (4 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A senior Republican tells The News Agents' guest Miles Taylor he is "very concerned" about the money given by a Russian oligarch to Donald Trump Jr for his wedding. Is this the moment Congress starts to take corruption in the president's family seriously? www.thenewsagents.co.uk/article/why- ...

[image or embed]

-- The News Agents (@thenewsagents.co.uk) 11:08 AM Â· Sep 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... "The president doesn't know who this person is. I think other members of the family don't know who this person is ... When you say am I investigating -- Am I investigating what?" Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters Tuesday during a White House press briefing in the Rose Garden.

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife were married at Palm Beach, Florida, before departing for a wedding party on a private island in the Bahamas in late May and the oligarch -- Umar Kremlev -- footed a large portion of the bill for the events later that weekend, according to records reviewed by nonprofit investigative outlet ProPublica, as well as three people familiar with the event who spoke with the outlet.

The payments included the cost of renting a private island and a fireworks display, ProPublica reported. Payments for the expenses reportedly came from an entity affiliated with the International Boxing Association, for which Kremlev serves as president.

The IBA was suspended by the International Olympic Committee in 2019 due to financial issues and organizational problems, including concerns about corruption.

ABC News has not independently confirmed the details of the ProPublica report.

The couple has since acknowledged that Kremlev gave them an "extraordinarily generous" wedding gift. It's not clear why he paid for parts of Trump Jr.'s wedding celebration.

"The president's son has said that he's a very close friend and that he accepted a gift the weekend of his wedding," Blanche said Tuesday. "And when you say this person is a friend of Putin, I don't even know if that's true or not." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-16 01:52 PM | Reply

8647

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-16 03:37 PM | Reply

"who allegedly paid thousands of dollars"

LMAO Thousands of dollars. That won't even pay for a cake.

Meanwhile Newsom shafted educators out of $9 billion and his most staunch supporters are suing him.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-16 03:40 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#3 ... Thousands of dollars. That won't even pay for a cake. ...

abcnews.com

... A Russian oligarch with ties to President Vladimir Putin allegedly contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars for events around Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson earlier this year, according to a report from ProPublica published Monday, with Anderson not disputing the "gift." ...

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-16 04:08 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort