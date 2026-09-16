Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Trump Says Wray Should 'pay a Price' for Butler Probe

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused former FBI Director Christopher Wray of mishandling the investigation into the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Posted by lamplighter at 10:32 AM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/16

Status: user

MORE STORIES

New photos show widespread Iranian damage at U.S. positions (2 comments) ...

Pardon Brokers Offer to 'put Pressure on the President' (3 comments) ...

Trump Says Wray Should 'pay a Price' for Butler Probe (14 comments) ...

Amazon Workers on Food Stamps Despite Its Record Revenue (8 comments) ...

Surprising Reason California Survived Record Heat without Blackouts (21 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Trump without any evidence says the assassination attempt in Butler, PA, was a "Democrat Plot." He calls Christopher Wray, whom he appointed FBI director in 2016 after firing James Comey, a "Dirty Cop," again with no evidence.

[image or embed]

-- Jake Tapper, long-suffering Philly sports fan (@jaketapper.bsky.social) 12:19 PM Â· Sep 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... In a post on social media, Trump alleged without providing evidence that information on the assassination attempt "was missing, altered, corrupted or gone."

"Dirty Cop Christopher Wray should pay a price for the way he handled this assassination attempt, and certainly for the things he said," the president posted. ...

The president apparently lashed out at Wray following reporting from the New York Post about documents shared with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) as part of his inquiry into the assassination attempt. The documents, which include the FBI's interviews with Crooks' father, suggest that Crooks has "an obsession" with guns and purchased gun parts online using a pseudonym, according to the Post.

Trump appointed Wray in 2017 to replace James Comey and ultimately replaced Wray with current FBI Director Kash Patel. Comey is currently facing federal prosecution for a social media post that the Department of Justice alleged is a threat to kill the president.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for an annual review of his agency, Patel said the FBI has provided all documents about its investigation into the Butler assassination that it is "lawfully able to release."

"We found no evidence that [Crooks] was literally even speaking to any other human being other than his parents who he resided with," Patel said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-15 04:01 PM | Reply

Another BS distraction.

#2 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-15 04:54 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

What investigation? Everything was staged.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-15 05:38 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Everything was staged.

#3 | POSTED BY LEGALLYYOURDEAD

Donald was a hero, barley surviving, on 911; and a hero, barely surviving, at Butler.

A patter emerges.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-15 05:59 PM | Reply

Probably let too much confusion and questionable things through.

Crooks needed to be an invisible man before he was recruited to take part in this.

"We found no evidence that [Crooks] was literally even speaking to any other human being other than his parents who he resided with," Patel said.

Which means there's evidence that Crooks was talking and it's probably hard to explain or seriously undermines the narrative around Butler.

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 03:34 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

So why hasn't KKKash opened it?

You think Roger Stone and Steve Bannon want their links to the shooter exposed?

How about releasing the "doctors" reports on how your ear was "blown off" and magically grew back like a salamander.

Just titty baby creating another distraction from the war he lost to Iran which was a distraction from him being in the Trumpstein files.

Entirely predictable after the thrashing KKKash got over the missing 37 pages of testimony from one of the children Pedo47 raped from the Trumpstein files.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-16 10:53 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1


Another BS distraction.
#2 | POSTED BY ANGRYDAD

Why would BlueSky distract?

"We found no evidence that [Crooks] was literally even speaking to any other human being other than his parents who he resided with," Patel said.

What about figuratively? What about written communication?

#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-16 11:04 AM | Reply

Oh goody another grievance prosecution coming against Wray that will be tossed by the grand jury.

There is no amount of taxpayer money wasted to soothe titty babies tantrums that is too great.

#8 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-16 11:08 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

From the subsummary ...

... Trump without any evidence says the assassination attempt in Butler, PA, was a "Democrat Plot." ...

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-16 12:36 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Trump is desperately trying to drum up some sentiment for himself.

I personally agree that not enough investigation was put into the Butler shooting.

But my questions would further indicate Trump was fully involved with planning the charade.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-16 12:44 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Trump is desperately trying to drum up some sentiment for himself.

Look for another fake assassination attempt on him next month.

#11 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-16 01:17 PM | Reply

Is stinky still making jokes about the firefighter who had his head pulped?

#12 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-16 01:20 PM | Reply

#11 probably will be as transparent as the WH Correspondents Dinner "attempt."

#13 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 01:32 PM | Reply

Look for another fake assassination attempt on him next month.

#11 | POSTED BY NIXON

The upcoming "October Surprise" should be a doozy whatever it turns out to be this time.

Why are people still believing idiot Trumpy's firehose of nonsense (probably written by his personal diaper changer)?

#14 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-16 01:41 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort