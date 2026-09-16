Trump Says Wray Should 'pay a Price' for Butler Probe

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"Dirty Cop Christopher Wray should pay a price for the way he handled this assassination attempt, and certainly for the things he said," the president posted. ...



The president apparently lashed out at Wray following reporting from the New York Post about documents shared with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) as part of his inquiry into the assassination attempt. The documents, which include the FBI's interviews with Crooks' father, suggest that Crooks has "an obsession" with guns and purchased gun parts online using a pseudonym, according to the Post.



Trump appointed Wray in 2017 to replace James Comey and ultimately replaced Wray with current FBI Director Kash Patel. Comey is currently facing federal prosecution for a social media post that the Department of Justice alleged is a threat to kill the president.



Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for an annual review of his agency, Patel said the FBI has provided all documents about its investigation into the Butler assassination that it is "lawfully able to release."



"We found no evidence that [Crooks] was literally even speaking to any other human being other than his parents who he resided with," Patel said.



The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ...