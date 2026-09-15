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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Canada Eyes Associate Member Status with EU Amid US Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is exploring closer ties with the European Union, including becoming an "associate member" of the bloc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Posted by lamplighter at 07:30 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/14

Status: user

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Here's a non-paywalled version of the reporting on Canada becoming a possible "associate member" of the EU. It suggests Canada is willing to agree free movement of people, which (if true) would mean that the EU would be willing to agree more internal market access. www.reuters.com/world/americ ...

[image or embed]

-- Steve Peers (@stevepeers.bsky.social) 11:52 AM Â· Sep 13, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The status does not currently exist, but the EU could be open to creating special membership arrangements, the newspaper said, citing unnamed EU and Canadian officials. The European Commission did not respond to a request for comment.

The report comes ahead of a speech by Carney to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday, where he is expected to set out his vision for Canada-EU ties in a challenging geopolitical environment.

Ottawa is locked in a historic trade war with the United States, with steep tariffs in place and no signs of de-escalation.

The EU and Canada want to bolster trade ties of goods, services and workers, particularly in areas including energy, artificial intelligence, defence and critical minerals, according to the report.

The two are also said to be discussing major joint projects, including undersea cables, data centres, cloud infrastructure and satellite networks. Canada also wants to expand energy exports to Europe, the WSJ said.

Still, securing any form of "associate member" status could prove difficult. The EU has strict rules on membership and a lengthy process for making changes to its existing arrangements. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-14 04:10 PM | Reply

Do it.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-14 06:52 PM | Reply

Trump is a stupid ----

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-14 09:24 PM | Reply

I don't see why they shouldn't, since their immigration went non-linear, their GDP per capita has remained flat.

This way France can send them more immigrants, similar to what they do to the UK, who isn't even in the EU.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-14 09:28 PM | Reply

Good move on Mark Carney's part. The US has become just too unstable, threatening and dangerous a neighbor for Canada not to explore all viable options.

Make sure you thank a Republican. (If they didn't vote for Trump they know people who did. According to recent polling, that bum is still great for more than eight out of ten of them.)

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-15 07:06 AM | Reply

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