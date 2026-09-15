Canada Eyes Associate Member Status with EU Amid US Tensions

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Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is exploring closer ties with the European Union, including becoming an "associate member" of the bloc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
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